Pres. Mahama signals key role for Alan Kyerematen ahead of 2027 AU Chairmanship bid

President John Dramani Mahama has indicated that Founder and Leader of the United Party ( UP ). Alan Kyerematen will play an important role in Ghana’s preparations for leadership at the African Union.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This follows President Mahama’s endorsement by West African leaders as their candidate for Chairperson of the continental body in 2027.

The endorsement, granted by Heads of State of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) over the weekend, positions Ghana to take on a more prominent role in shaping Africa’s political and socio-economic direction when the rotational leadership of the African Union returns to the sub-region.

ALSO READ: President Mahama poised to lead African Union as Chair in 2027

President John Mahama Speaking at the Opening Session of the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women in Beijing

Advertisement

Advertisement

Addressing participants at The African Summit convened by Alan Kyerematen in Accra, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the endorsement made the timing of the summit particularly significant. He noted that the President sees the forum as an important platform for generating ideas that will guide Ghana’s continental agenda.

“He was endorsed over the weekend by ECOWAS. All the West African presidents endorsed him as the next African Union Chairperson in 2027. So this convening is very timely and very fortuitous,” Mr Ablakwa said, adding that the President looks forward to engaging with the outcomes of the summit ahead of the 2027 transition.

ALSO READ: President Mahama rejects petition seeking to remove Justice Yonny Kulendi

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

According to the Foreign Affairs Minister, President Mahama has also conveyed a message of recognition to the convener of the summit, acknowledging Mr Kyerematen’s long-standing work on African integration and development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Ablakwa stressed that effective leadership at the African Union would require experience, institutional capacity and credible policy input. He said the initiatives being developed by Mr Kyerematen, including through the Centre for Strategic African Development, would be critical as Ghana prepares to assume a continental leadership role.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court orders suspension of Kpandai rerun scheduled for 30 December

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen