I called Abu Trica for help, but he didn't — Ajagurajah reveals secrets after 'big boy's' arrest

Controversial social media personality Abu Trica has been accused of declining a request for assistance from Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, widely known as Ajagurajah and founder of the Ajagurajah Movement.

Speaking during a live TikTok broadcast, Ajagurajah claimed he had personally contacted Abu Trica to seek support but was turned down. According to the spiritual leader, Abu Trica explained that he was financially constrained at the time due to the arrival of his Tesla Cybertruck in Ghana, which he needed to clear from the port.

“I reached out to Abu Trica for help, but he told me his Cybertruck had just arrived and he needed money to clear it,” Ajagurajah said. “He apologised and told me he could not help, not even with GH¢1, because all his funds were tied up in clearing the vehicle.”

Ajagurajah went on to refute widespread claims that Abu Trica has been a financial backer of the Ajagurajah Movement. He insisted that, contrary to public belief, the influencer has never supported him or his organisation in any capacity.

He explained that while several individuals contributed towards the acquisition of a bus for the movement, Abu Trica was not among them. To underscore his point, Ajagurajah invoked divine judgement should his account be untrue.

“He has never given me anything, yet many people believe he takes care of me,” he stated. “Others have donated generously to support the movement, but Abu Trica has never contributed. To anyone who believes he funds the Ajagurajah Movement, I want to be clear: I have never met him in person, and he has never supported me. If I am lying, may God take my life.”

Ajagurajah

Abu Trica rose to prominence online by displaying large sums of cash, luxury vehicles and high-end properties across social media platforms. However, his public image has recently been overshadowed by serious legal troubles.

The 31-year-old, who hails from Swedru, has been indicted for allegedly masterminding an international romance fraud operation that is said to have defrauded elderly Americans of more than eight million dollars.

He was arrested in Ghana on Thursday, 11 December 2025, following a coordinated operation involving Ghanaian authorities and United States law enforcement agencies.

Prosecutors allege that since 2023, Abu Trica has been part of a criminal syndicate that targeted elderly victims through elaborate romance scams. The indictment further claims that the group employed Artificial Intelligence technology to create highly convincing fake identities on social media and online dating platforms, enabling them to build emotional relationships with victims before exploiting them financially.

Watch the video below.