Advertisement

Antoine Semenyo breaks silence on backflip celebration, vows to stop after mother’s call

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 10:57 - 03 February 2026
Antoine Semenyo breaks silence on backflip celebration, vows to stop after mother’s call
Advertisement

Antoine Semenyo has revealed he will no longer perform his trademark backflip celebration after receiving a firm but loving warning from his mother, following Manchester City’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

Advertisement

The forward was on the scoresheet as City raced into a two-goal lead, only for Spurs to mount a spirited comeback inspired by Dominic Solanke’s second-half brace.

Tottenham found themselves behind early after a moment of brilliance from Rayan Cherki in the 11th minute. The City playmaker cut inside and curled a precise right-footed effort into the bottom-left corner to ignite the contest.

Erling Haaland soon had a chance to double the advantage after being released by a sweeping pass, but the Norwegian lifted his effort over Guglielmo Vicario’s crossbar.

City continued to threaten, with Cherki forcing another sharp save from Vicario following a dazzling run. However, the Spurs goalkeeper was powerless just before half-time as Semenyo calmly finished to put City 2-0 ahead.

Advertisement

Despite losing captain Cristian Romero at the interval, Spurs responded strongly after the break. Solanke reduced the deficit eight minutes into the second half, squeezing his effort home despite desperate defending from Marc Guehi.

Tottenham’s momentum was then rewarded in spectacular fashion in the 70th minute, as Solanke met Conor Gallagher’s cross with an audacious scorpion kick that looped beyond Gianluigi Donnarumma, completing his fourth Premier League brace.

Wilson Odobert and Xavi Simons both had late opportunities to snatch a winner for Spurs, but City’s goalkeeper produced superb saves to ensure the points were shared.

After the match, Semenyo reflected not only on the game but also on his now-famous celebration. Speaking to CBS Sports, he disclosed that a message from his mother had prompted a change of heart.

Advertisement

Semenyo said,

The first thing I got was a message from my mom saying, ‘Why are you still doing the backflip?’

She was happy I scored, don’t get me wrong, but she definitely gave me a bit of a telling-off. She was like, ‘Just keep your feet on the ground, please! ’ So I’m never going to do it anymore.

While the backflip may be retired, Semenyo’s impact on the pitch remains firmly grounded, as his goal helped set the stage for one of the Premier League’s most entertaining encounters of the season.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Kotoka International Airport to be renamed Accra International Airport – Majority Leader
News
03.02.2026
Kotoka International Airport to be renamed Accra International Airport – Majority Leader
Viral ‘dad tax’ moment gets wholesome as Wolves make it right for young fan
Sports
03.02.2026
Viral ‘dad tax’ moment gets wholesome as Wolves make it right for young fan
Vintage Up Ghana Festival: Building Community Through Sustainable Fashion
Lifestyle
03.02.2026
Vintage Up Ghana Festival: Building Community Through Sustainable Fashion
Antoine Semenyo breaks silence on backflip celebration, vows to stop after mother’s call
Sports
03.02.2026
Antoine Semenyo breaks silence on backflip celebration, vows to stop after mother’s call
Who Will Join Dr Bawumia in 2028? NAPO, Bryan, Ken or a Dark Horse?
News
03.02.2026
Who Will Join Dr Bawumia in 2028? NAPO, Bryan, Ken or a Dark Horse?
Joe Mettle
Entertainment
03.02.2026
Joe Mettle announces critical personal decision on 2026 TGMAs: ‘I’ve spoken with them’