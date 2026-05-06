PSG storm into third UCL final after knocking out Bayern Munich, set up Arsenal showdown | IMAGO photo

PSG storm into third UCL final after knocking out Bayern Munich, set up Arsenal showdown | IMAGO photo

PSG storm into third UCL final after knocking out Bayern Munich, set up Arsenal showdown

Paris Saint-Germain made history by becoming the first French side to reach three UEFA Champions League finals after a composed 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich in the semi-final second leg, sealing a 6-4 aggregate victory.

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Carrying a narrow first-leg advantage, PSG wasted no time asserting dominance at the Allianz Arena. Within just three minutes, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia latched onto a precise pass from Fabián Ruiz before setting up Ousmane Dembélé, who fired a clinical first-time finish into the roof of the net.

The early goal effectively extended PSG’s aggregate lead and forced Bayern onto the back foot.

Bayern Munich attempted to fight back, with Luis Díaz and Michael Olise both going close as the hosts pushed to overturn the deficit. The German side also felt aggrieved after a penalty appeal was waved away following a handball incident involving João Neves.

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Despite their attacking intent, Bayern struggled to break down a well-organised PSG defence. Manuel Neuer was kept busy at the other end, making crucial saves to deny both Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué as PSG threatened on the counter.

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PSG showed a different side to their game after the break, prioritising defensive structure over attacking flair. Luis Enrique’s men remained compact and disciplined, limiting Bayern to speculative efforts while maintaining control of the tie.

Although Harry Kane scored a powerful late goal to level the match on the night, it was not enough to change the outcome, as PSG progressed with authority.

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Eyes on the Final