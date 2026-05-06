Advertisement

PSG storm into third UCL final after knocking out Bayern Munich, set up Arsenal showdown

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 21:18 - 06 May 2026
PSG storm into third UCL final after knocking out Bayern Munich, set up Arsenal showdown | IMAGO photo
Advertisement

Paris Saint-Germain made history by becoming the first French side to reach three UEFA Champions League finals after a composed 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich in the semi-final second leg, sealing a 6-4 aggregate victory.

Advertisement

Carrying a narrow first-leg advantage, PSG wasted no time asserting dominance at the Allianz Arena. Within just three minutes, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia latched onto a precise pass from Fabián Ruiz before setting up Ousmane Dembélé, who fired a clinical first-time finish into the roof of the net.

The early goal effectively extended PSG’s aggregate lead and forced Bayern onto the back foot.

MUST READ: FIFA extends Gianluca Prestianni's ban ahead of World Cup

Bayern Munich attempted to fight back, with Luis Díaz and Michael Olise both going close as the hosts pushed to overturn the deficit. The German side also felt aggrieved after a penalty appeal was waved away following a handball incident involving João Neves.

Advertisement

Despite their attacking intent, Bayern struggled to break down a well-organised PSG defence. Manuel Neuer was kept busy at the other end, making crucial saves to deny both Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué as PSG threatened on the counter.

READ ALSO: Carlos Queiroz names 23 players for the international friendly against Mexico

PSG showed a different side to their game after the break, prioritising defensive structure over attacking flair. Luis Enrique’s men remained compact and disciplined, limiting Bayern to speculative efforts while maintaining control of the tie.

Although Harry Kane scored a powerful late goal to level the match on the night, it was not enough to change the outcome, as PSG progressed with authority.

READ MORE: Over 12 million fans sign online petition against Mbappé as tension in Real Madrid escalates

Advertisement

Eyes on the Final

PSG will now face Arsenal in the final in Budapest, with Luis Enrique aiming to secure his third Champions League title as a coach. For Bayern, the defeat marks another semi-final disappointment, extending their recent struggles at this stage of the competition.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
PSG storm into third UCL final after knocking out Bayern Munich, set up Arsenal showdown
Sports
06.05.2026
PSG storm into third UCL final after knocking out Bayern Munich, set up Arsenal showdown
Senior Pastor of Holy Hill Chapel Assemblies of God, Reverend Dr Kwadwo Bempah
News
06.05.2026
‘If you are dying, you will die, I won’t give you my tithe’ – Rev. Bempah declares (video)
Sam George earns Master of Laws degree from UK university, qualifies as solicitor in England and Wales (video)
News
06.05.2026
Sam George earns Master of Laws degree from UK university, qualifies as solicitor in England and Wales (video)
FIFA extends Gianluca Prestianni's ban ahead of World Cup | Getty Images
Sports
06.05.2026
FIFA extends Gianluca Prestianni's ban ahead of World Cup
Greater Accra Minister claims ‘officials are sent to the North as punishment’ comment was a slip
News
06.05.2026
Greater Accra Minister claims ‘officials are sent to the North as punishment’ comment was a slip
Champions League: Bayern Munich vs PSG – Preview, team news, H2H, line-ups & prediction
Sports
06.05.2026
Champions League: Bayern Munich vs PSG – Preview, team news, H2H, line-ups & prediction