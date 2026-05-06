FIFA extends Gianluca Prestianni's ban ahead of World Cup

Gianluca Prestianni has been hit with a FIFA-wide ban, ruling him out of two potential 2026 World Cup matches for Argentina national football team.

The punishment stems from a UEFA sanction for insulting Vinícius Júnior during a Champions League game involving Real Madrid.

His place at the World Cup remains uncertain as he awaits a final squad decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

FIFA has confirmed a worldwide suspension for Gianluca Prestianni, ruling the Benfica winger out of two matches at the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup if selected for the Argentina national football team.

The decision follows a sanction initially handed down by UEFA, which imposed a six-match ban—three of which were suspended after Prestianni was found guilty of verbally abusing Vinícius Júnior during a Champions League match involving Real Madrid.

FIFA has now extended the punishment to apply across all competitions worldwide, including the World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to extend the six-match ban imposed by UEFA on Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni to have worldwide effect,” the soccer body said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Carlos Queiroz names 23 players for the international friendly against Mexico

It remains unclear whether Prestianni will be included in Argentina’s final squad, as head coach Lionel Scaloni prepares to defend the title.

Argentina are set to open their campaign against the Algeria national football team on June 17 in Kansas City before facing the Austria national football team in Arlington, Texas. The Jordan national football team completes the group.

READ MORE: Over 12 million fans sign online petition against Mbappé as tension in Real Madrid escalates

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 20-year-old winger has had limited involvement with the national team, making just one appearance in a friendly match in November. He was also an unused substitute in Argentina’s recent World Cup warm-up game against Zambia.