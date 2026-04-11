Stonebwoy opens up about airport security always beeping during his travels because of his metal implant.

Stonebwoy has opened up about living with a metal implant in his leg, revealing that it often triggers airport security alarms.

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has revealed that he frequently triggers airport security scanners due to a metal implant in his leg following surgery years ago.

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Speaking in an interview with media personality Kafui Dey, the award-winning musician explained that the metal implant causes security machines to beep whenever he passes through airport checks.

I have a metal implant in my leg, so every time I go through airport security it beeps, he said.

According to him, he usually informs airport officials about the implant and sometimes shows documentation to explain the situation.

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Of course, you have to show it. Sometimes you could lose the document, so when I get there, I just roll my trousers and show them, he explained.

The artiste disclosed that the implant resulted from surgery he underwent in Germany after sustaining serious injuries.

I did the surgery in Germany in winter, February 3, 2016, at the university hospital of Hamburg, and I left Germany at the end of March,” he said

Despite recovering physically, Stonebwoy admitted that he struggled emotionally after the incident, revealing that he used to experience traumatic dreams related to the accident.

Oh yes, for a long time, sometimes you dream that you are doing all the things you used to do, then you wake up and you can’t. It’s heartbreaking,” he shared.

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However, he noted that he has learned to cope with the emotional impact over time, choosing to focus on solving problems rather than dwelling on pain.

“You see me as tough as I am, I hardly cry. Instead of crying, I focus on fighting the problem,” he added.

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