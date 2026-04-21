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'Many fetish priests were asking us to pay for spiritual solutions' — Oliver Vormawor on Abu Trica case

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 17:58 - 21 April 2026
Oliver Barker-Vormawor highlights unusual challenges in handling Abu Trica’s case beyond the legal process.
Oliver Barker-Vormawor reveals that numerous spiritualists have approached his team with paid solutions in the ongoing Abu Trica case.
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  • Oliver Barker-Vormawor says the biggest challenge in Abu Trica’s case is not legal, but the number of people offering paid “spiritual solutions.”

  • He revealed that prophetesses, evangelists and fetish priests have contacted the legal team seeking payment to intervene spiritually.

  • His comments come after Abu Trica was granted GH¢30 million bail following four months in police custody.

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Ghanaian activist and legal practitioner Oliver Barker-Vormawor has shed light on an unexpected challenge surrounding the high-profile case involving Abu Trica, following developments that saw the latter granted bail after months in police custody.

In a statement shared online, Barker-Vormawor suggested that beyond the legal complexities of the case, a growing wave of spiritual interventions has become a major distraction.

He revealed;

READ MORE; Abu Trica to be released on GH¢30m bail after 4 months in police custody

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The most difficult part about the Abu Trica case is not the law. It is the number of prophetesses, evangelists and fetish priests who have called or messaged to ask us to pay for spiritual solutions

His remarks come after reports that Abu Trica is set to be released on a GH¢30 million bail following four months in custody, a development that has drawn significant public attention and debate.

Abu Trica granted GH¢30m bail

According to Barker-Vormawor, while legal proceedings continue to take shape, the involvement of individuals offering spiritual assistance for a fee reflects a broader societal tendency to intertwine faith and justice in high-stakes cases.

READ MORE: Wode Maya loses filming equipment in Lusaka accident as his channel hits 2 million subscribers

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Abu Trica was granted bail in the sum of GH¢30 million with two sureties to be justified.

Abu Trica has been in police custody since December 2025 following his arrest in connection with an extradition request from the United States over alleged romance fraud charges.

The case was initially filed at the District Court, where he was remanded into custody before his legal team moved to the High Court to apply for bail.

According to Citi News, his lawyer, Saani Abdul Salam, confirmed that efforts are underway to meet the stringent bail requirements set by the court.

He is reported to have said;"We are taking steps to satisfy the bail conditions imposed by the court"

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