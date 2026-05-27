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Former Accra Mayor Stanley Blankson backs Wontumi in NPP chairman race

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 08:16 - 27 May 2026
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Former Accra Mayor and senior New Patriotic Party figure Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson and Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi
Former Accra Mayor and senior New Patriotic Party figure Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson has publicly declared support for Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, in the party’s upcoming national chairman contest.
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  • Former Accra Mayor Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson has endorsed Chairman Wontumi in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) national chairman race.

  • Blankson praised Wontumi’s loyalty and commitment to the party, while expressing confidence in his leadership abilities.

  • Chairman Wontumi said he intends to work closely with the grassroots and help the NPP regain lost seats ahead of the 2028 elections.

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The endorsement came during a meeting held in Accra as part of Wontumi’s ongoing consultations with party elders and stakeholders ahead of the internal race.

Speaking during the engagement, Chairman Wontumi highlighted his long-standing connection with the party’s grassroots base, arguing that rebuilding the NPP and winning future elections would require stronger engagement with supporters at the constituency level.

ALSO READ: Court cases don't disqualify leaders - Wontumi's team fires Rosemond Obeng

“Winning elections is a collective effort, not a one-man task. I come from the grassroots and I understand their concerns, sacrifices, and expectations,” he said.

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Former Accra Mayor and senior New Patriotic Party figure Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson and Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi
Former Accra Mayor and senior New Patriotic Party figure Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson and Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi

He added that political success depended more on understanding ordinary party supporters than on status or titles.

Responding to Wontumi’s remarks, Blankson praised the Ashanti Regional Chairman for what he described as loyalty and dedication to the party over the years.

ALSO READ: Chairman Wontumi vows to avoid personal attacks as he pays courtesy call on Dr Bawumia and Akufo-Addo

“I have been in politics for a very long time, and Wontumi has remained loyal and dedicated to the party. God will reward you,” Blankson stated, while urging him to remain open to advice and guidance.

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The former Mayor also expressed confidence in Wontumi’s ability to help strengthen the party’s support base, particularly in the Greater Accra Region.

Former Accra Mayor and senior New Patriotic Party figure Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson and Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi
Former Accra Mayor and senior New Patriotic Party figure Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson and Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi

In response, Wontumi described Blankson as one of the party’s respected elders and said the endorsement carried significant weight for his campaign.

ALSO READ: Full list: Wontumi names Adwoa Safo, Stephen Amoah as campaign team members for national chairmanship bid

He further pledged to work towards helping the NPP recapture lost parliamentary seats and return to power in the 2028 general elections.

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“I will work hard to ensure that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia becomes the next President of Ghana. I will be a National Chairman for all 276 constituencies and all 16 regions,” he said.

ALSO READ: Top 10 African countries with the hardest-working citizens: 2026 rankings

The latest endorsement follows Wontumi’s recent meetings with senior party figures, including former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, and former NPP National Chairman Freddy Blay.

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