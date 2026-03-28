Apple Officials meet CID Boss to discuss the rise of fake Apple products in Ghana

COP Lydia Yaa Donkor has engaged representatives from Apple Inc. in a high-level meeting to strengthen efforts against counterfeit Apple products and protect consumers from fake devices in Ghana.

Representatives from global technology company Apple Inc. have arrived in Ghana for a high-level meeting with the Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department, Lydia Yaa Donkor, to discuss concerns over counterfeit Apple products on the local market.

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The delegation, led by Collin Denyer, engaged the CID leadership in discussions focused on trademark and brand protection, as well as the growing threat posed by fake Apple devices and accessories on the Ghanaian market.

According to COP Lydia Donkor, the engagement highlighted the increasing circulation of counterfeit products, which are often used to deceive consumers and, in some cases, pose safety risks to users.

She noted that such activities not only defraud unsuspecting buyers but also undermine legitimate businesses operating within the country.

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The CID boss disclosed that the department is actively pursuing leads in major investigations involving fraudulent trademarks and the distribution of counterfeit goods. She explained that these illegal operations expose consumers to financial and safety risks while also fueling organised criminal networks.

She further indicated that the collaboration between Apple and the CID will strengthen intelligence sharing, enhance technical verification of genuine products, and improve the ability of investigators to identify and dismantle networks involved in counterfeit trade.

COP Donkor emphasised that protecting consumers, enforcing intellectual property laws, and disrupting criminal activities linked to counterfeit products remain key priorities for the CID.

The engagement forms part of broader efforts by law enforcement agencies to curb the influx of fake electronics and safeguard consumers from fraudulent products in Ghana’s growing technology market.

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