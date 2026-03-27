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Ghanaian man jailed for stealing GH¢60 medication to treat himself

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 14:54 - 27 March 2026
A young man has been sentenced to one year in prison after stealing medication worth GH¢60 from a pharmacy to treat his rheumatism.
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Ghanaian young man who aspired to become a mechanic has been sentenced to one year in prison after stealing medication worth GH¢60 from a pharmacy.

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Speaking to Crime Check, Opoku Afriyie recounted that he resorted to stealing the drugs after he was diagnosed with rheumatism but lacked enough money to pay for the prescribed medication.

READ ALSO: The Damang gold mine: Ghana’s strategic asset at the centre of ownership controversy

According to him, he visited a pharmacy to purchase the drugs, but had only GH¢20, far less than the GH¢60 required. He explained that after the pharmacy attendant placed the medication on the counter, the attendant briefly stepped away to answer a phone call.

After the attendant had put the drugs on the counter, the attendant stepped backwards to receive a phone call so I picked the drugs and left without paying, he said.
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He admitted that he took advantage of the moment to pick up the medication and left the shop without paying.

Opoku disclosed that at the time, his mother had been admitted to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, while he was also battling rheumatism, which prevented him from working.

READ ALSO: 5 common mistakes Ghanaians make when saving money

He added that he had earlier asked his mother to enroll him in a mechanic apprenticeship, but the arrangement was repeatedly postponed.

He further revealed that after finishing the stolen medication, he returned to the same pharmacy to purchase the drugs again. However, he was recognised by the attendant, leading to his arrest.

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Opoku Afriyie was subsequently prosecuted and sentenced to one year imprisonment for the offence.

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