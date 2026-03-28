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The Apostolic Church-Ghana bans kissing the bride at weddings

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 19:08 - 28 March 2026
The Apostolic Church-Ghana has removed the “you may kiss the bride” tradition from wedding ceremonies, citing cultural and Christian values.
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The Apostolic Church-Ghana has banned the tradition of kissing the bride at the altar during wedding ceremonies.

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The decision was approved by the Council of Apostles and Prophets (CAP) at the Church’s 6th General Council Meeting held on 28 March at the TAC Conference Centre in Fafraha, Accra.

President Ami-Narh explained that the move aims to curb inappropriate practices at weddings that do not reflect Ghanaian cultural or spiritual values.

READ ALSO: Apple Officials meet CID Boss to discuss the rise of fake Apple products in Ghana

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In an official statement, the Council said:

The Council of Apostles and Prophets has decided to expunge the ‘you may kiss the bride’ aspect from our wedding ceremonies owing to its inappropriateness within our cultural setting.

The statement added that while such practices may be common in Western countries, they do not align with the Church’s values.

The Council also warned members against taking part in suggestive or immoral pre-wedding photoshoots often shared by couples before marriage.

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READ ALSO: 5 reasons many young Ghanaians are leaving the country

President Ami-Narh said the honour of marriage must be preserved and respected, and Christian values should guide couples even before they reach the altar.

He added that Christian values before marriage must be promoted and respected as a means of honouring God

The announcement received loud applause from delegates, who welcomed the decision as a way to protect young people from the influence of social media and modern excesses.

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