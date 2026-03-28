Olam Agri pioneers Ghana’s pasta industry with launch of First Choice Premium Spaghetti

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Olam Agri, a leading food, feed, and fibre agri-business, has officially launched the ‘First Choice Premium Spaghetti’, a new pasta brand produced at its recently commissioned manufacturing facility at Kpone, the first of its kind in the country. The brand was unveiled at a colourful trade event held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on March 27, which brought together trade partners, distributors and key food industry players.

The launch of ‘First Choice Premium Spaghetti’ marks a significant expansion of Olam Agri in Ghana's consumer food portfolio, which already serves Ghanaian households through its flour business operations. The new pasta manufacturing facility itself represents a major investment in local food processing capacity, enabling Olam Agri to produce, package, and deliver a quality product entirely within the country.

The domestic production base reduces reliance on imported pasta and positions First Choice to offer competitive and consistent supply to the trade at scale. First Choice Premium Spaghetti is designed around the realities of the Ghanaian household.

The brand speaks directly to mothers who make daily decisions about what goes onto the family table, decisions grounded in the understanding that nourishment and convenience are not competing values. Its tagline, “3y3 Fine”, is expressed as a cultural stamp of approval and reflects the brand's core promise to consumers that when they reach for First Choice, the result will not disappoint.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Soumya Saxena, Business Head at Olam Agri in Ghana, described the brand as an expression of the company's long-term confidence in the Ghanaian market.

He said:

First Choice Premium Spaghetti reflects our belief that Ghanaian families deserve a locally made product that meets the highest standards of quality. Our investment in this facility and this brand is a commitment to this market, and we intend to build something that lasts.

Brand Ambassador Naa Ashorkor interacts affably with Olam Agri dealers, who had attended from all over the country.

The brand's go-to-market approach was presented to trade partners at the event, covering the distribution strategy, marketing activations, and the commercial proposition for dealers.

Speaking to newsmen, Mr. Taoheed Aiwinnilomo, Marketing Manager at Olam Agri Ghana outlined the thinking behind the brand's positioning in the category.

We are entering this category with a clear point of view. First Choice is a brand that understands the Ghanaian household and earns its place on the table through consistency and trust. Our ambition is to make it the pasta brand that families reach for without hesitation.

A high point of the event was the unveiling of Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku as the brand ambassador for First Choice Premium Spaghetti, the declaration of which was met with great enthusiasm and applause by trade partners and guests. Naa Ashorkor, one of Ghana's most celebrated broadcasters and media personalities, brings to the brand a level of credibility and warmth that speaks directly to the average Ghanaian family. First Choice is built to serve, and its ambassador’s appointment signals the seriousness with which Olam Agri Ghana is approaching the consumer rollout of the brand.

Flanked by two Chefs, Brand Ambassador, Naa Ashorkor is busy dishing hot samples of “First Choice” premium spaghetti for dealers and guests at the launch.

Naa Ashorkor was quick to react to her appointment, expressing profound confidence in the brand and what it represents.

First Choice Premium Spaghetti is a brand that gets it right where it matters most. Every Ghanaian mother wants to put a good meal on the table without the second-guessing. That is exactly what this brand stands for, and I am proud to be the face of that promise.

Consumer-facing campaigns are scheduled to immediately roll out from across various channels. First Choice Premium Spaghetti is available in major retail and trade outlets nationwide through Olam Agri’s distribution network.