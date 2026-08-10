Full list of Ballon d'Or winners who played for Real Madrid

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is presented with the 2015 Ballon d'Or, the third time he has won the award UEFA / Twitter

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is presented with the 2015 Ballon d'Or, the third time he has won the award UEFA / Twitter

Discover all 11 Ballon d'Or winners who played for Real Madrid, from Di Stéfano and Zidane to Cristiano Ronaldo and Benzema.

Real Madrid's status as the most decorated club in European football history is matched by an equally staggering individual honours list. Since the Ballon d'Or was first awarded in 1956, eleven different players have lifted the prestigious trophy while representing Los Blancos, a run stretching from the club's dominant European Cup era in the 1950s all the way to Karim Benzema's coronation in 2022. No other club in the world can boast such consistent individual excellence across seven different decades.

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Real Madrid has had several Ballon d’Or winners throughout the club’s history.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Alfredo Di Stéfano and Raymond Kopa are among the famous winners linked to the club.

The full list highlights Real Madrid’s long-standing influence on the prestigious individual award.

From Argentine-born pioneers to Brazilian phenomenons and Croatian midfield generals, Real Madrid's Ballon d'Or winners represent some of the greatest talents to ever kick a football.

Here is the complete story of every player who has combined the Santiago Bernabéu badge with football's most coveted individual prize.

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1. Alfredo Di Stéfano

Alfredo Di Stéfano | Getty Images

Alfredo Di Stéfano set the standard for everything Real Madrid would become. The forward, who represented Spain, Argentina, and Colombia across his international career, won the Ballon d'Or in both 1957 and 1959 while inspiring Los Blancos to five consecutive European Cup titles. Nicknamed the "Saeta Rubia," or Blond Arrow, Di Stéfano remains the only footballer ever awarded the Super Ballon d'Or, a special honour handed out in 1989 to recognise the greatest player in the competition's history to that point.

2. Raymond Kopa

Di Stéfano's teammate in that legendary 1950s side, Raymond Kopa claimed the Ballon d'Or in 1958 after helping Madrid to another European Cup triumph. Kopa had already finished third in the inaugural 1956 vote before moving to the Spanish capital, and his 1958 win made him the first Frenchman to lift the award while playing outside Ligue 1. His success cemented Real Madrid's grip on individual football honours during the trophy's earliest years.

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3. Ronaldo Nazário

Ronaldo Nazário

More than three decades after Kopa's win, Ronaldo Nazário added his name to Real Madrid's roll of honour in 2002. The Brazilian striker had already won the award with Barcelona and Inter Milan, but his second stint at the top of world football, capped by a stunning performance at the 2002 World Cup, secured his third overall Ballon d'Or during his time in Madrid. His blend of pace, technique, and finishing ability influenced a generation of forwards across the world.

4. Zinedine Zidane

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France legend Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane's Ballon d'Or actually arrived in 1998, the year before his move to the Bernabéu, but the Frenchman's most iconic Madrid moment, that unforgettable volley in the 2002 Champions League final, remains one of the club's defining images. Zidane's technical mastery and vision made him one of the most influential midfielders of his generation, and his legacy at the club only grew once he later returned as a hugely successful manager.

5. Luís Figo

Luís Figo

Luís Figo's move from Barcelona to Real Madrid in 2000 remains one of the most explosive transfers in football history, and the Portuguese winger justified the fee and the fallout by winning the Ballon d'Or that same year. Figo's dribbling ability and creative spark helped Madrid usher in the Galácticos era, a period defined by the club's willingness to sign the very best individual talents available anywhere in the world.

6. Michael Owen

Michael Owen

Michael Owen won the Ballon d'Or in 2001 while still at Liverpool, before joining Real Madrid three years later in 2004. Although his time at the Bernabéu was relatively brief and injury-affected, Owen's arrival still added another Ballon d'Or winner to the club's ranks, extending a remarkable sequence of individual talent passing through the Spanish capital during the early 2000s.

7. Fabio Cannavaro

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Fabio Cannavaro

Fabio Cannavaro's 2006 Ballon d'Or victory remains a rarity in football history, as defenders are seldom recognised ahead of attacking players for the sport's top individual prize. The Italian centre-back won the award after captaining his country to World Cup glory in Germany, and he collected the trophy while playing for Real Madrid, underlining how thoroughly the club's roster dominated world football at the time.

8. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

No player has won more Ballons d'Or in a Real Madrid shirt than Cristiano Ronaldo. Having already claimed the award once at Manchester United, Ronaldo went on to win it a further four times during his nine seasons at the Bernabéu, becoming the club's all-time leading goalscorer and lifting four Champions League titles along the way. His rivalry with Lionel Messi defined an entire era of the sport, and his goalscoring numbers in Madrid remain almost unmatched anywhere in football history.

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9. Kaká

Kaká

Kaká won the Ballon d'Or in 2007 while at AC Milan, becoming the last player outside the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly to win the award for over a decade. He joined Real Madrid in 2009 as part of another Galácticos spending spree, adding his name to the club's list of Ballon d'Or winners even though his major individual success came before his move to Spain.

10. Luka Modrić

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Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric kisses the trophy after receiving the 2018 Ballon d'Or

Luka Modrić's 2018 Ballon d'Or victory broke a run of ten consecutive years shared between Messi and Ronaldo, making the Croatian the first outside winner since Kaká in 2007. Modrić's masterful midfield performances, both for Madrid's third consecutive Champions League triumph and for Croatia's run to the World Cup final, made him a deserving and widely celebrated champion.

11. Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema élu Ballon d'Or de l'année 2022 à Paris, le 17 octobre 2022 AFP