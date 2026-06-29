BET Awards 2026: The complete winners list

Cardi B was as the most nominated artist at the 2026 BET awards. PC: People.com

Cardi B was as the most nominated artist at the 2026 BET awards. PC: People.com

The BET Awards 2026 made a vibrant return on Sunday, 28 June, celebrating another year of Black excellence across music, film, sport, and culture.

Cardi B dominated the BET Awards 2026 nominations with six nods, including Album of the Year for Am I the Drama? and Best Female Hip Hop Artist.

Kendrick Lamar and Doja Cat followed closely with five nominations each, while several top artists including Doechii, Clipse, and Teyana Taylor earned multiple nods.

The ceremony, held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles and hosted by Druski, celebrated winners across music, film, sports, and culture, marking the 26th edition of the BET Awards.

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Held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, the 26th edition of the annual ceremony, hosted by Druski, once again spotlighted outstanding creative achievements across multiple industries.

Cardi B emerged as the most nominated artist of the night, earning six nods. Her nominations included Album of the Year for Am I the Drama?, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration for “Errtime Remix” featuring Jeezy and Latto, Video Director of the Year alongside Patience Foster, and the Viewers’ Choice Award.

The Bronx rapper, who already holds six BET Awards, came into the night with an impressive history, including consecutive wins for Best Female Hip Hop Artist in 2018 and 2019. She also previously secured Album of the Year for her debut Invasion of Privacy, as well as Video of the Year and Best Collaboration for “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion in 2021.

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Close behind in the nominations tally were Kendrick Lamar and Doja Cat, each with five nods. Doechii, Clipse, Teyana Taylor, Olivia Dean, and Latto followed with four nominations each, while A$AP Rocky, Bruno Mars, Bryson Tiller, Chris Brown, Jill Scott, Kehlani, Metro Boomin, SZA, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, T.I., and YK Niece all earned three nominations, highlighting the wide spectrum of talent recognised this year.