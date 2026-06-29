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BET Awards 2026: The complete winners list

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 10:55 - 29 June 2026
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Cardi B was as the most nominated artist at the 2026 BET awards. PC: People.com
The BET Awards 2026 made a vibrant return on Sunday, 28 June, celebrating another year of Black excellence across music, film, sport, and culture.
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  • Cardi B dominated the BET Awards 2026 nominations with six nods, including Album of the Year for Am I the Drama? and Best Female Hip Hop Artist.

  • Kendrick Lamar and Doja Cat followed closely with five nominations each, while several top artists including Doechii, Clipse, and Teyana Taylor earned multiple nods.

  • The ceremony, held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles and hosted by Druski, celebrated winners across music, film, sports, and culture, marking the 26th edition of the BET Awards.

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Held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, the 26th edition of the annual ceremony, hosted by Druski, once again spotlighted outstanding creative achievements across multiple industries.

Cardi B emerged as the most nominated artist of the night, earning six nods. Her nominations included Album of the Year for Am I the Drama?, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration for “Errtime Remix” featuring Jeezy and Latto, Video Director of the Year alongside Patience Foster, and the Viewers’ Choice Award.

The Bronx rapper, who already holds six BET Awards, came into the night with an impressive history, including consecutive wins for Best Female Hip Hop Artist in 2018 and 2019. She also previously secured Album of the Year for her debut Invasion of Privacy, as well as Video of the Year and Best Collaboration for “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion in 2021.

READ MORE: Heavy rains hinder efforts to contain major factory fire at Kwame Nkrumah Circle

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Close behind in the nominations tally were Kendrick Lamar and Doja Cat, each with five nods. Doechii, Clipse, Teyana Taylor, Olivia Dean, and Latto followed with four nominations each, while A$AP Rocky, Bruno Mars, Bryson Tiller, Chris Brown, Jill Scott, Kehlani, Metro Boomin, SZA, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, T.I., and YK Niece all earned three nominations, highlighting the wide spectrum of talent recognised this year.

See the full list of winners (in bold) below.

The Fashion Vanguard Award (NEW)

A$AP Rocky

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Cardi B

Colman Domingo

Doechii

Rihanna

Teyana Taylor

Zendaya

The Pulse Award (NEW)

85 South Show

Baby, This Is Keke Palmer

Charlamagne Tha God

Don Lemon

Druski

It Is What It Is

Joe and Jada

On the Radar

R&B Money Podcast

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Coco Jones

Ella Mai

Jill Scott

Kehlani

Mariah the Scientist

Olivia Dean

SZA

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Bruno Mars

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

Durand Bernarr

GIVĒON

Leon Thomas

October London

Usher

Best Group

41

Clipse

De La Soul

FLO

French Montana & Max B

Metro Boomin & DJ Spinz

Nas & DJ Premier

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

Wizkid & Asake

Best Collaboration

“Chains & Whips” — Clipse & Kendrick Lamar

“Errtime Remix” — Cardi B feat. Jeezy & Latto

“Go Girl” — Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat

“Good Flirts” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd

“Is It a Crime” — Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis

“It Depends (The Remix)” — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller & Usher

“Take Me Thru Dere” — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz

“wgft” — Gunna feat. Burna Boy

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

A$AP Rocky

Baby Keem

BigXthaPlug

DaBaby

Don Toliver

Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

T.I.

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doechii

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Monaleo

YK Niece

Video of the Year

“100” — Ella Mai

“Anxiety” — Doechii

“Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist

“Chanel” — Tyla

“Escape Room (Short Film)” — Teyana Taylor

“Folded” — Kehlani

“LET ‘EM KNOW” — T.I.

“luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Video Director of the Year

A$AP Rocky & Dan Streit

Anderson .Paak

Benny Boom

Cactus Jack

Cardi B & Patientce Foster

Cole Bennett

Director X

Hype Williams

Teyana “Spike-Tey” Taylor

Best New Artist

Belly Gang Kushington

DESTIN CONRAD

JayDon

kwn

Miles Minnick

Monaleo

Olivia Dean

RAYE

Trap Dickey

Album of the Year

Am I the Drama? — Cardi B

Don’t Tap the Glass — Tyler, the Creator

Everything Is A Lot. — Wale

Hearts Sold Separately — Mariah the Scientist

Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse

MUTT Deluxe: Heel — Leon Thomas

The Fall-Off — J. Cole

The Romantic — Bruno Mars

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“Able” — Kirk Franklin

“ABLE (REMIX)” — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton & Kim Burrell

“All to Thee” — BeBe Winans

“Already Good (Tasha Slide)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“At the Cross” — CeCe Winans

“Church” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend

“Do It Again” — Kirk Franklin

“Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Chase Infiniti

Coco Jones

Cynthia Erivo

Keke Palmer

Quinta Brunson

Regina Hall

Teyana Taylor

Best Actor

Aaron Pierre

Aldis Hodge

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Damson Idris

Delroy Lindo

Denzel Washington

Michael B. Jordan

Sterling K. Brown

YoungStars Award

Daria Johns

Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth

Heiress Harris

Jazzy’s World TV

Lela Hoffmeister

North West

Thaddeus J. Mixson

VanVan

Best Movie

Highest 2 Lowest

Him

Number One on the Call Sheet

One Battle After Another

Relationship Goals

Ruth & Boaz

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A’ja Wilson — Basketball

Angel Reese — Basketball

Claressa Shields — Boxing

Coco Gauff — Tennis

Flau’jae Johnson — Basketball

Gabby Thomas — Track & Field

Jordan Chiles — Gymnastics

Naomi Osaka — Tennis

Sha’Carri Richardson — Track & Field

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Judge — Baseball

Anthony Edwards — Basketball

Caleb Williams — Football

Jalen Brunson — Basketball

Jalen Hurts — Football

LeBron James — Basketball

Shedeur Sanders — Football

Stephen Curry — Basketball

BET Her

“Already Good (Tasha Slide)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“Be Great” — Jill Scott feat. Trombone Shorty

“Beautiful People” — Jill Scott

“First” — Tems

“girl, get up.” — Doechii feat. SZA

“Go Girl” — Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat

“Gorgeous” — Doja Cat

“Lady Lady” — Olivia Dean

Viewers’ Choice

“Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist

“Chains & Whips” — Clipse feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Chanel” — Tyla

“Folded” — Kehlani

“I Just Might” — Bruno Mars

“It Depends” — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller

“Man I Need” — Olivia Dean

“Outside” — Cardi B

“Raindance” — Dave & Tems

“Take Me Thru Dere” — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz

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