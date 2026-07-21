Ghana finished 24th at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Black Stars surpassed Senegal, Sweden and Ecuador

The Black Stars finished 24th at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after reaching the Round of 32, recording their best tournament performance since the 2010 edition.

Ghana secured a 24th-place finish in the final standings of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking their best tournament performance in over a decade after reaching the knockout stage of football's biggest competition.

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The Black Stars' final ranking was confirmed after the conclusion of the expanded 48-team tournament, which saw Spain crowned world champions with a 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in the final. England claimed third place, while France finished fourth.

Ghana's impressive campaign represented a significant improvement on their performances at the 2014 and 2022 World Cups, where they failed to progress beyond the group stage.

This time, the four-time African champions advanced to the newly introduced Round of 32, underlining their resurgence on the global stage.

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The Black Stars also finished above several established football nations in the final World Cup rankings, including Ecuador (25th), South Africa (26th), Sweden (27th), Austria (28th), Algeria (30th) and Senegal (31st).

Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign

Drawn into a challenging Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama, Ghana made a dream start to the tournament with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama in Toronto.

Young midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi proved the match winner, scoring a dramatic late goal to hand Carlos' side a crucial three points.

The Black Stars then produced one of the tournament's standout defensive displays by holding European heavyweights England to a goalless draw in Boston, boosting their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds.

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Ghana's final group match ended in a 2-1 defeat to Croatia, leaving them third in the standings. However, the expanded 48-team World Cup format worked in their favour as they qualified for the Round of 32 as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams.

Colombia ends Ghana's World Cup dream

Ghana finished 24th at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Black Stars surpassed Senegal, Sweden and Ecuador

Ghana's memorable World Cup run came to an end in Kansas City after a 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the Round of 32.

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Colombian winger Jhon Arias scored the decisive goal in the 14th minute, with Ghana unable to find an equaliser despite a determined performance.

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Although their campaign ended in the first knockout round, the Black Stars left the tournament with renewed optimism after returning to the World Cup knockout stage for the first time since 2010.