FIFA to probe clashes between Spain and Argentina players after FIFA World Cup final

FIFA has launched an investigation into the post-match fight involving Spain and Argentina players after the 2026 World Cup final won 1-0 by Spain.

FIFA has confirmed it is investigating the post-match confrontations involving Spain and Argentina players following the FIFA World Cup final, which ended with Spain defeating Argentina 1-0 after extra time.

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The incidents unfolded moments after the final whistle as Spain's players and staff rushed onto the pitch to celebrate their historic World Cup triumph.

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According to The Athletic, Argentina defender Nahuel Molina appeared to strike Spain midfielder Rodri in the stomach while the celebrations were taking place. The confrontation quickly escalated into a larger altercation near the centre of the pitch.

The report added that Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes appeared to grab Spain defender Eric Garcia by the throat before pushing midfielder Gavi to the ground, prompting players from both teams to become involved.

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In a statement issued on Monday, FIFA confirmed disciplinary proceedings. FIFA confirmed on Monday that it had initiated disciplinary proceedings. initiated.

“Following an assessment of the relevant match reports for the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, and in line with Article 36 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC), the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has appointed a Disciplinary and Ethics Prosecutor to investigate potential breaches of the FDC with regard to the post-match incidents," as quoted by The Athletic.

Argentina had already finished the match with 10 men after midfielder Enzo Fernández was sent off in the third minute of stoppage time at the end of the regulation 90 minutes. He received a second yellow card after a late challenge on Spain defender Pau Cubarsí.

The match also saw four other Argentina players booked, including substitute Leandro Paredes, while head coach Lionel Scaloni was among those shown a yellow card during the heated contest.

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