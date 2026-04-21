GES releases funds to cover 2026 WASSCE practicals fees nationwide to ease burden on parents

GES releases funds to support 2026 WASSCE practical exams nationwide, covering materials and easing financial burdens on parents while ensuring accountability.

The Ghana Education Service has released funds for 2026 WASSCE practicals nationwide.

The funds will cover materials and reduce financial pressure on parents.

Authorities have been urged to ensure proper use and accountability.

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The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced the release of funds to all Senior High Schools (SHS) and Senior High Technical Schools (SHTS) across the country to cover fees for the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) practicals.

In an official statement dated April 26, 2026, the Ghana Education Service confirmed that the funding is intended to support all practical examinations scheduled for the 2026 WASSCE.

This includes the purchase of required materials and other essential resources needed to conduct the practical components smoothly.

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According to the Service, the move is aimed at ensuring that students are able to fully participate in their practical examinations without facing financial challenges. It also seeks to ease the burden on parents and guardians who would otherwise be responsible for such costs.

GES noted that the timely release of the funds is expected to promote a smooth and well-coordinated examination process across the country.

By covering the cost of practical materials, the Service believes students can focus more on their academic preparation rather than worrying about examination logistics.

Regional, district, and school authorities have been strongly urged to ensure that the funds are used strictly for their intended purpose. The GES emphasised the importance of accountability and efficiency in managing the resources to guarantee the success of the examination process.

Management further indicated that monitoring mechanisms will be put in place to track how the funds are utilised. This oversight, according to GES, will help maintain high standards in the administration of the examinations nationwide.

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