Thomas Partey turns cameraman as Ghana Begins 2026 World Cup camp in Rhode Island

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey offered a unique glimpse into the Black Stars' World Cup preparations by stepping behind the camera following the team's arrival in Rhode Island ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The Black Stars touched down in Rhode Island on Thursday to begin their official training camp as they gear up for their three group-stage matches at the tournament.

While expected to play a crucial role on the pitch for Ghana, the 32-year-old midfielder was seen enjoying a lighter moment off the field, showcasing his photography skills as he documented the team's arrival and early activities.

Partey was spotted capturing images of his teammates and members of the Ghana delegation, providing a different perspective on the Black Stars' journey at the 2026 World Cup.

After arriving in the United States, the team settled into the Graduate Providence Hotel, which will serve as their base during the opening phase of the tournament.

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Ghana will also use the training facilities at Bryant University as they prepare for their opening group match against the Panama national football team in Toronto on June 17.

Head coach Carlos Queiroz and his squad will then return to Rhode Island before travelling to Boston for their highly anticipated clash with the England national football team. The Black Stars will conclude their group-stage campaign against the Croatia national football team in Philadelphia.

With excitement building ahead of Ghana's World Cup campaign, Partey's off-field role as an amateur photographer provided fans with a memorable and personal snapshot of the team's preparations for football's biggest stage.