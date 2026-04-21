ECG announces planned and emergency power outages in 4 regions on April 22

ECG announces planned and emergency power outages in 4 regions on April 22

ECG announces planned and emergency power outages in 4 regions on April 22- See affected areas

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned and emergency power outages in four regionon April 22, 2026, to fix faults and improve electricity supply.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has scheduled planned and emergency power outages across four regions on April 22, 2026, to fix faulty cables and damaged poles.

Areas in Accra West, Western, and Central Regions, along with several other communities, will experience outages at different times depending on the maintenance work.

ECG apologised for the inconvenience and assured residents that the repairs are necessary to improve power supply and prevent future outages.

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned and emergency power outages across four regions on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

According to ECG, the maintenance exercises are necessary to improve electricity supply and fix urgent faults within the power network. The company explained that power interruptions will begin at different times depending on the location and the type of work being carried out.

Areas Affected in Accra West

In the Accra West Region, planned maintenance will take place from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, affecting: Amasaman

Plywood

Bubuashie E.P. Church

Nearby communities



Residents and businesses in these areas are expected to experience an eight-hour power outage during the maintenance period.

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Western Region Communities

In the Western Region, another planned maintenance exercise will run from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, affecting: Achantaman

Parts of West Tanokrom

Surrounding areas

Central Region Power Interruption

In the Central Region, planned works will take place from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, affecting: Tuba township

Mama Africa

Lamgba

Nearby communities

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ECG also announced an emergency maintenance operation scheduled from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, affecting several communities, including: Abotareye

Hiawa Nkakaa

Manso

Amenfi

Akyekyere

Bonuama

Suroso

Asankragwa

Mota Kwesi

Bokoro

Aboi Nkwata

Dunkwa

Enhie

Samreboi Moseaso

Asakra

Breman

Odumasi and other surrounding communities

In its public notices, ECG apologised to customers who will be affected by the outages. The company acknowledged the inconvenience caused by both the planned maintenance and the earlier unexpected power faults.

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The power distributor assured the public that engineers are working hard to fix all network issues and restore stable electricity supply.

ECG also stressed that the planned maintenance works are important to strengthen the power system and reduce future outages across the affected regions.