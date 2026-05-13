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GCB donates GH¢5m to support Black Stars World Cup campaign

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 08:55 - 13 May 2026
GCB Bank representatives present cheque to Sports Minister, Kofi Adams
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  • GCB Bank donates GH¢5 million to the Black Stars World Cup campaign.

  • Corporate support for Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup preparations continues to grow.

  • Government assures transparency in handling all donations.

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GCB Bank has donated GH¢5 million towards the Black Stars’ preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, becoming the latest corporate institution to support Ghana’s campaign ahead of the global tournament.

The donation was officially presented to Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, by the Board Chairman of GCB Bank, Joshua Alarbi, during a presentation ceremony.

MUST READ: 147 Ghanaian supporters reportedly denied US visas ahead of World Cup

The contribution adds to increasing financial backing from corporate Ghana and private stakeholders as preparations intensify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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In recent weeks, Engineers & Planners, owned by businessman Ibrahim Mahama, pledged GH¢2 million, with the amount already paid into the official fundraising account.

Stanbic Bank Ghana has also committed GH¢3 million to support the Black Stars’ World Cup preparations, while Newmont Ghana contributed $500,000 to the campaign.

READ ALSO: Late horror for Ronaldo's Al-Nassr as Al-Hilal salvage dramatic draw to keep title race alive

The government has assured the public of transparency in managing all donations, with the Ministry of Finance confirming that contributions are being paid directly into the official 2026 World Cup fundraising account at the Bank of Ghana.

The Black Stars, led by head coach Carlos Queiroz, are preparing for what will be Ghana’s fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup.

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