GCB donates GH¢5m to support Black Stars World Cup campaign

GCB Bank donates GH¢5 million to the Black Stars World Cup campaign.

Corporate support for Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup preparations continues to grow.

Government assures transparency in handling all donations.

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GCB Bank has donated GH¢5 million towards the Black Stars’ preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, becoming the latest corporate institution to support Ghana’s campaign ahead of the global tournament.

The donation was officially presented to Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, by the Board Chairman of GCB Bank, Joshua Alarbi, during a presentation ceremony.

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The contribution adds to increasing financial backing from corporate Ghana and private stakeholders as preparations intensify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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In recent weeks, Engineers & Planners, owned by businessman Ibrahim Mahama, pledged GH¢2 million, with the amount already paid into the official fundraising account.

Stanbic Bank Ghana has also committed GH¢3 million to support the Black Stars’ World Cup preparations, while Newmont Ghana contributed $500,000 to the campaign.

The government has assured the public of transparency in managing all donations, with the Ministry of Finance confirming that contributions are being paid directly into the official 2026 World Cup fundraising account at the Bank of Ghana.