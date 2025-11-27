Arrest warrant issued for Miss Universe co-owner over $930k fraud case in Thailand

Thai police have launched a search for Jakapong “Anne” Jakrajutatip, the businesswoman and co-owner of the Miss Universe pageant, after she failed to appear before a civil court, according to multiple international reports.

Both The Independent and France 24 report that the Bangkok South Civil Court issued a warrant for her arrest after she did not attend a scheduled hearing on Tuesday, where the verdict in a lawsuit worth approximately $930,000 was expected to be delivered.

Jakrajutatip has been embroiled in legal trouble since 2023, when renowned plastic surgeon Raweewat Maschamadol filed a lawsuit accusing her and her company, JKN Global Group Public Co. Ltd., of fraud relating to the sale of corporate bonds.

According to a statement cited by France 24, the court claimed that Jakrajutatip persuaded Maschamadol to invest despite being aware of “her inability to return the money within the appointed time.” Reports also indicate that Thai authorities consider her a flight risk.

Although the case is unrelated to the Miss Universe pageant itself, Jakrajutatip’s legal battle adds to a growing list of controversies surrounding the organisation. Earlier this month, a confrontation between Miss Mexico and a pageant official went viral after being captured on video.

Tensions intensified when Nawat Itsaragrisil, the director of Miss Universe Thailand, faced backlash for referring to Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch, as a “dummy.” The remark triggered a walkout by Bosch and several contestants. Miss Universe Organisation President Raul Rocha Cantu later issued a statement condemning the comment.

