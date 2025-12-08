‘Stop inviting me to churches; help me get the medical treatment I need’ – YOLO’s Drogba appeals

Young Ghanaian actor John Peasah, widely recognised for portraying Drogba in the much-loved YOLO series, has appealed to members of the public to stop inviting him to their churches, citing concerns about his health.

The actor has, in recent years, been living with a demyelinating disorder, a condition that damages the protective covering of nerves in the brain, eyes, and spinal cord. The illness, which cannot be cured but can only be managed, may result in impaired vision, difficulty walking, and a range of other serious complications. Peasah’s mobility has been particularly affected, leaving him reliant on physical support from those around him.

In August 2024, the actor reportedly received prayers at a Friday Night Miracle Service at the Christ Embassy Airport City Youth Church, led by Pastor Enoch Ofori Boamah. His sister later told the congregation that he had experienced remarkable improvement during the service.

Nearly a year later, however, Peasah clarified that he had not experienced an instant transformation as many reports had claimed. He explained that although he felt some relief after the prayers, the improvement was gradual rather than immediate. Since then, he said, he has been inundated with messages from individuals inviting him to various churches, an influx he now wishes to stop.

He urged the public: “In the name of God, I humbly request that you please keep me away from any further invitations to other churches. My DM is getting full of invites. This isn’t about comparing power or influence, it’s about my well-being. I’ve been through a lot and want to avoid any more controversy.”

Following the widespread misunderstanding surrounding his health, contributions to his £280,000 medical fundraising campaign have significantly slowed. The once energetic YOLO star is therefore appealing for renewed support as he continues his difficult medical journey.

He added: “I’ve moved forward and am grateful to have had the chance to clear things up. I believe in God’s miracles and power, and I pray for healing. Please help me get the medical treatment I need during this time.”