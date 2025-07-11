Stonebwoy is the real originator of Afro-Dancehall - Former manager joins debate

The long-running debate over who pioneered the Afro-Dancehall genre has resurfaced, but a respected figure in Ghana’s music industry believes the matter should now be put to rest.

Karl Kporgla Gidiglo, former Artiste and Business Manager of award-winning musician Stonebwoy, has firmly supported the artist’s longstanding assertion that he coined and pioneered the “Afro-Dancehall” genre over a decade ago.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Karl clarified that Afro-Dancehall emerged from Stonebwoy’s bold fusion of African rhythms with traditional Dancehall , a creative direction that was initially met with scepticism.

Karl stated,

Let’s set the record straight: the term Afro-Dancehall was coined and championed by none other than Stonebwoy

He boldly pioneered the genre, blending African rhythms with Dancehall elements at a time when such innovation was met with criticism.

According to Karl, Stonebwoy began this experimental fusion in the early 2010s during his formative years in the Ghanaian music scene. While Afro-Dancehall has since achieved widespread popularity across Africa, Karl insists that its roots lie in Stonebwoy’s early discography and artistic vision.

He also recalled the resistance Stonebwoy faced within the music industry, including criticism from veteran Highlife musician Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, who once dismissed the fusion as “diluted Dancehall.”

Karl noted,

Despite facing backlash from some quarters and from the likes of Gyedu-Blay Ambolley

Stonebwoy remained committed to his creative path, helping shape a distinctive sound that now resonates across the continent and beyond.