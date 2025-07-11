Prince David Osei blames Ablakwa for harsh U.S. visa restrictions on Ghanaians

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has taken aim at the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, following the United States government’s recent decision to tighten visa conditions for Ghanaian nationals.

On 9 July 2025, the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs announced changes to its visa reciprocity policy with Ghana. Under the new rules, Ghanaian applicants for business and tourism visas (B1/B2) will only receive single-entry visas valid for three months. The same restriction now applies to F-1 student visa applicants.

Reacting to the development, Prince David Osei posted on X (formerly Twitter) on 10 July 2025, attributing the diplomatic breakdown that may have led to the U.S. action to Minister Ablakwa’s conduct. He accused the minister of lacking emotional intelligence and the diplomatic finesse required for such a critical role.

Prince David Osei

The actor wrote,

At the heart of this issue is a troubling exchange between Ghana’s Foreign Minister and the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Rather than engaging in measured, diplomatic dialogue, the minister’s response came across as defensive and dismissive

He further criticised Ablakwa’s response to U.S. concerns, saying it failed to reflect collective government accountability.

He added,

His remarks, particularly the assertion that he personally did not incur debt, missed the broader point. The issue at hand is not about individual responsibility but about the obligations of the Ghanaian government as a whole

Osei emphasised the need for maturity and restraint in foreign policy.

Diplomacy requires tact, humility, and strategic communication. Unfortunately, the tone and content of the minister’s remarks may have strained relations further, leading to consequences that now affect everyday Ghanaians

As a known supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Prince David Osei also proposed ways to ease tensions and restore Ghana’s international image. He urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to issue a clarifying statement that would reaffirm Ghana’s commitment to diplomacy.

He stated,

This situation calls for a recalibration of our diplomatic approach. Ghana must engage with international partners respectfully and strategically, always keeping the interests of its citizens at the forefront

The Foreign Ministry should consider issuing a clarifying statement or engaging in quiet diplomacy to reaffirm Ghana’s commitment to strong bilateral relations with the U.S.