Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh appointed a juror for the Creative Business Transformation Lions at Cannes Lions 2024

Angela's appointment as a juror for this esteemed category is a testament to her expertise and leadership in the business world with a wealth of experience in business development, strategy, and transformation, she brings valuable insights and perspective to the judging panel.

As a juror, Angela will play a crucial role in evaluating and selecting the most impactful and innovative campaigns that demonstrate outstanding business transformation.

Her keen eye for strategic thinking, creativity, and results-driven approaches will contribute to identifying the campaigns that have effectively leveraged creativity to drive tangible business outcomes.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the first time in history, Ghana will be represented on the Awarding Jury at the Cannes Festival. This marks a significant milestone for the country's creative industry.

From June 17 to 21, 2024, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity will showcase and honor outstanding work from around the world. The festival provides a platform for global talent to come together, exchange ideas, and celebrate creativity in various forms.

The Awarding Jury comprises top talent from diverse disciplines within the global industry.

These esteemed jurors bring their expertise and perspectives to evaluate and recognize the most innovative and impactful creative work.