Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh appointed a juror for the Creative Business Transformation Lions at Cannes Lions 2024

Cannes Lions, often dubbed the "Oscars of advertising," recognizes excellence in creative communication and advertising across various categories. The Creative Business Transformation Lions specifically celebrate innovative and transformative strategies that drive business growth and success.
Angela Kyerematen Jimoh, a prominent business leader and consultant, has been selected as a juror for the Creative Business Transformation Lions at Cannes Lions 2024, one of the most prestigious awards in the advertising and creative industry.
Angela's appointment as a juror for this esteemed category is a testament to her expertise and leadership in the business world with a wealth of experience in business development, strategy, and transformation, she brings valuable insights and perspective to the judging panel.
As a juror, Angela will play a crucial role in evaluating and selecting the most impactful and innovative campaigns that demonstrate outstanding business transformation.
Her keen eye for strategic thinking, creativity, and results-driven approaches will contribute to identifying the campaigns that have effectively leveraged creativity to drive tangible business outcomes.
For the first time in history, Ghana will be represented on the Awarding Jury at the Cannes Festival. This marks a significant milestone for the country's creative industry.
From June 17 to 21, 2024, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity will showcase and honor outstanding work from around the world. The festival provides a platform for global talent to come together, exchange ideas, and celebrate creativity in various forms.
The Awarding Jury comprises top talent from diverse disciplines within the global industry.
These esteemed jurors bring their expertise and perspectives to evaluate and recognize the most innovative and impactful creative work.
Ghana's representation on the Awarding Jury reflects the country's growing influence and contribution to the creative landscape on a global scale. It underscores the importance of diversity and inclusion in shaping the future of creativity and innovation.
