We’re not repainting and changing public schools’ uniforms – Education Ministry

Kwasi Kwarteng, speaking on behalf of the Ministry, underscored that the current initiative exclusively focuses on newly constructed schools.

The aim of that, according to him, is to enhance their visual appeal and bolster public confidence in the quality of public basic education.

“Contrary to the reports, the Ministry of Education isn’t changing uniforms for all public schools. Neither is the Ministry repainting existing ones.

“The initiative focuses on newly built schools, aiming to uplift their appearance and enhance public confidence in public basic schools.

“Similar to senior high schools, junior high schools may have options for uniforms, but it doesn’t imply a widespread change. The emphasis is on enhancing the aesthetic of new school facilities, not altering existing ones,” he stated in a brief statement.