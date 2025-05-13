5 practical ideas to make money from plastic waste (and help the planet while you’re at it)

Let’s be honest — plastic waste is everywhere. From pure water sachets and bottled water to biscuit wrappers and sweet packets, we see it in our homes, on the streets, and sadly, clogging up our drains and oceans.

Ghana generates an estimated 840,000 tonnes of plastic waste each year, yet only about 9.5% of it is recycled. The vast majority is disposed of indiscriminately, often without consideration for its environmental consequences.

But what if all that plastic rubbish lying around could actually earn you some cash?

Whether you’re a student looking for a side hustle, a young creative trying to build something meaningful, or simply someone tired of seeing plastic pollute your environment, here are five practical ways to make money from plastic waste — while doing something good for the planet.

1. Start a Plastic Bottle Collection and Selling Business

It might sound simple, but believe it — it works. Many recycling companies are actively looking for clean plastic bottles. All you need to get started is some large bags and a bit of determination.

How it works: Collect PET plastic bottles from schools, restaurants, shops, or events. You could also set up collection bins in your community.

Sort and clean the bottles — most buyers offer higher rates for pre-sorted plastics.

Sell them in bulk to local recycling plants, bottling companies, or plastic collection centres such as Envopatch Recycling (Lagos), Coliba Ghana, or Sesa Recycling (Accra).

Tip: Partner with neighbourhood shops or create a weekly bottle drop-off point to increase your supply.

2. Make and Sell Eco-Bricks

Eco-bricks are plastic bottles tightly packed with non-biodegradable waste like wrappers and soft plastics. They’re used in construction and furniture-making by eco-conscious communities.

How to make money: Host workshops to teach others how to make them.

Sell finished eco-bricks to local organisations working on sustainability projects.

Collaborate with schools on environmental projects — they’re often open to buying or sponsoring such initiatives.

Bonus: It’s an excellent community-driven activity that could attract donors, CSR support, or even grants.

Examples: Eno Bricks (Ghana)

Ramtsilo Manufacturing & Construction (South Africa)

Hellena Sailas (Tanzania)

3. Turn Plastic Waste into Art or Fashion

Gen Z and Millennials are big on sustainable fashion and DIY home décor. With a bit of creativity, you can turn plastic waste into trendy and unique items people want to buy.

Ideas to explore: Make earrings, bags, wallets, or keyrings using cleaned plastic wrappers, sachets, or bottle caps.

Create wall art or decorative installations using colourful plastics.

Launch a purpose-driven fashion or décor brand — customers love to support businesses with a mission.

Tip: Share your process on social media — platforms like TikTok and Instagram thrive on transparent, story-driven content.

Inspiration: PANGAIA – Uses bio-based and recycled materials

Vuori – Climate-neutral commitment

Finisterre – Ocean conservation awareness

Patagonia – Sustainable clothing pioneer

4. Build a Mini Recycling Workshop

If you're a hands-on person and ready to take it up a notch, consider setting up a small-scale recycling workshop. You can either build or buy plastic shredders and moulders, often available through platforms like Precious Plastic.

What you can produce: Phone holders, coasters, flower pots, tiles, and other practical items made from melted plastic.

Custom-branded products for local businesses and events.

Why it works: Localised recycling and upcycling are fast-growing trends, especially in areas underserved by large recycling plants.

5. Offer Plastic Collection Services to Small Businesses

Many local cafés, salons, and small shops struggle with waste disposal. That’s where you come in — as a plastic waste solution provider.

How to monetise it: Offer to collect and responsibly dispose of their plastic waste for a small monthly fee.

Add the collected plastic to your own recycling or resale stream.

Show clients the environmental impact of their partnership — some may even sponsor or promote your work.

Growth potential: With time, this can evolve into a green brand, a registered social enterprise, or even a full-scale waste management business.

Final Thoughts

Making money from plastic waste isn’t just possible — it’s smart. You’re not only earning an income but also contributing to a cleaner environment and encouraging others to rethink what we throw away.

Whether you're a student, a budding entrepreneur, or someone passionate about sustainability, plastic waste is a resource waiting to be tapped.