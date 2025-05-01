5 everyday habits you must stop today to protect the environment

Environmental harm isn't limited to illegal mining (galamsey), deforestation, or industrial emissions.

Sometimes, the most damaging actions stem from our daily routines—small, habitual behaviours so normalised that we barely notice their impact.

From the overuse of plastic to littering and water wastage, here are five common practices that significantly contribute to environmental degradation and how to end them.

1. Plastic Overuse

It’s nearly impossible to go a single day in Ghana without encountering plastic.

From sachet water to takeaway containers and shopping bags, plastic is deeply embedded in everyday life.

Unfortunately, much of this plastic ends up in landfills, open drains, or water bodies such as the Korle Lagoon, contributing to pollution and flooding.

Unlike biodegradable materials, plastic can take hundreds of years to decompose.

Recommendation: Choose reusable bags, containers, and water bottles. Support local entrepreneurs producing biodegradable alternatives.

2. Leaving Electronics Plugged In

Even when turned off, many appliances—such as phone chargers, televisions, and microwaves—continue to draw power if left plugged in.

This "phantom energy" increases electricity consumption unnecessarily.

Across Africa, where much of the electricity still comes from hydro and thermal sources, excessive usage strains resources and adds to carbon emissions.

Recommendation: Unplug devices when not in use or utilise a power strip to switch off multiple appliances at once.

3. Overusing Single-Use Items

From disposable cutlery at fast food outlets to paper napkins at events, single-use items are a go-to for convenience. However, they generate significant waste, much of which ends up in already overwhelmed sites like the Kpone landfill.

Recommendation: Carry your own reusable cutlery or water bottle, especially when attending events or travelling.

4. Wasteful Water Usage

Leaving the tap running while brushing your teeth or using excessive water to wash a car may seem harmless, but it adds up.

Ghana frequently experiences water shortages—especially in the north—and these habits only exacerbate the issue, even in areas already prone to dry spells.

Recommendation: Repair leaking taps, adopt water-efficient cleaning methods, and harvest rainwater for household chores where possible.

5. Excessive Use of Personal Vehicles

While personal cars offer convenience, the rising number of vehicles on the roads is a major contributor to urban air pollution, particularly in cities.

Vehicle emissions release greenhouse gases that accelerate climate change.

Recommendation: Consider carpooling, using public transport, or walking short distances. As a bonus, it saves money and promotes better health.

Final Thoughts

These everyday habits may seem insignificant in isolation, but together they have a profound impact on the environment. Fortunately, addressing them doesn’t require drastic change—just awareness and small, consistent actions.