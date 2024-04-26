ADVERTISEMENT
IGP calls for patriotism, maturity and love for humanity in December polls

Andreas Kamasah

As Ghana prepares for its upcoming December 2024 general elections, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has issued a poignant appeal to citizens, urging them to exhibit a profound sense of patriotism, maturity, and love for humanity throughout the electoral process.

Addressing a gathering in Accra during an election preparation program organized by the Trades Union Congress, themed "The role of workers and social partners in securing peaceful election for national development," the IGP emphasized the pivotal role of every stakeholder in ensuring a smooth and peaceful electoral exercise.

"The security agencies are ready for the elections, ready to keep the peace, ready to secure the country and ensure law and order," Dr Dampare affirmed. "But all that we have to do as citizens is to play our part, and all other stakeholders must do is to play their part."

Highlighting the significance of maturity, patriotism, and love for humanity, Dr. Dampare underscored that these qualities are fundamental to fostering a conducive environment for democratic participation. "If we are able to operate on this principle," he emphasized, "we will see that our duty in this whole election process is a simple civic process that is enjoyable."

Moreover, the Inspector-General revealed the operational readiness of the National Election Command Center, which has been active at the Police headquarters for the past year. This Center collaborates closely with the national election security task force to address election-related matters and ensure the seamless conduct of elections across the country.

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare's impassioned appeal comes amidst heightened anticipation and preparations for the upcoming electoral event. With his call for patriotism, maturity, and love for humanity, the IGP seeks to instill a sense of civic responsibility and unity among Ghanaians as they embark on this crucial democratic exercise.

Citizens are urged to uphold these values and actively contribute to a peaceful and transparent electoral process, thereby reaffirming Ghana's commitment to democracy and national development.

Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh.

