Dear Pulse,

My name is Abena, a 28-year-old woman from Kumasi. It’s currently 2:04 PM GMT on Thursday, May 29, 2025, and I’m struggling to share this. I met Kojo at a community festival; he was charismatic and deeply involved in traditional spiritual practices. Our relationship blossomed quickly, and I was drawn to his profound knowledge of ancestral rituals.

As our bond deepened, Kojo introduced me to his spiritual world. He claimed that to solidify our union and ensure protection from malevolent forces, we needed to perform a sacred ritual. This involved me spending a night in a secluded shrine, accompanied by his pet python, which he revered as a spiritual entity.

Initially, I was apprehensive, but Kojo assured me of the ritual's significance and safety. Trusting him, I agreed. That night, I lay beside the python, its cold scales pressing against my skin, as Kojo chanted incantations. I felt a mix of fear and intrigue, believing I was partaking in something profoundly spiritual. Over time, these encounters evolved into an unsettling fixation, and I found myself drawn into what I now recognize as an addiction to the ritualistic "python sex" Kojo encouraged, blurring the lines between spirituality and manipulation.

Kojo's demands grew more intense, insisting on more rituals, each more unsettling than the last. Even though I enjoy it sometimes, I am not comfortable with it. I feel like there is something broken within me that needs fixing. I need help.

-Abena

Hello Abena,

Thank you for being vulnerable. It is indeed a heavy burden you are carrying. Wanting a way out in itself is one step towards recovery.

Please consider reaching out to a trusted counselor or therapist in Kumasi—perhaps through the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital or a local NGO focused on mental health. They can guide you through the trauma and help you untangle this addiction with care and expertise. Lean on your spiritual leaders you trust, family and those who honor your well-being, to help you rediscover the beauty of your cultural heritage without the manipulation.

You are not alone in this, Abena. Your story can indeed be a beacon for others, a cautionary tale that empowers.