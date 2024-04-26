ADVERTISEMENT
Stephen Appiah to contest as independent candidate in Ayawaso West Wuogon – Reports

Evans Annang

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah is reportedly gearing up to contest as an independent candidate in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

According to a post on X by Fiifi Tackie, the spokesperson for the Ayew family, the former Juventus midfielder will contest in the 2024 general elections.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat will be one of the keenly contested seats in the upcoming elections as popular actor John Dumelo of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is seeking to oust the incumbent Lydia Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Recently, John Dumelo said that he has been having challenges from his female admirers.

He said some women come in the guise of wanting a relationship with him, however, some also tell him directly that they want to just sleep with him.

He continued that some of them even go straight to the point of telling him that they want to sleep with him so they can be free.

John Dumelo stated: “Some women are forthright with what they want. They will tell you that John this is what I want from you.”

Aside from being an actor of international recognition, Dumelo is an entrepreneur. He launched his clothing line (J.Melo) in 2012. The actor is also known to be involved in both crop and animal farming.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

