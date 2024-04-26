Stephen Appiah to contest as independent candidate in Ayawaso West Wuogon – Reports

The Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat will be one of the keenly contested seats in the upcoming elections as popular actor John Dumelo of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is seeking to oust the incumbent Lydia Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Recently, John Dumelo said that he has been having challenges from his female admirers.

He said some women come in the guise of wanting a relationship with him, however, some also tell him directly that they want to just sleep with him.

He continued that some of them even go straight to the point of telling him that they want to sleep with him so they can be free.

John Dumelo stated: “Some women are forthright with what they want. They will tell you that John this is what I want from you.”