Thugs attack Accra-based Class FM/TV with petrol bombs and stones

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of of the fateful day has sparked a wave of concern and condemnation. Police have swiftly initiated an investigation into the matter to apprehend the perpetrators and uncover their motives.

In an exclusive interview with Citi News, Abena Yiadom, the General Manager of Class FM/TV, recounted the harrowing ordeal. "This morning, on my way to work, I got a call from our administrator saying we had been attacked during the night," Yiadom revealed. She described how the security personnel on duty witnessed the assailants arriving on motorcycles and launching their assault.

"The overnight security personnel said that they were here when they saw some men on motorbikes. They stopped right behind the wall that’s directly opposite our reception area. And then all of a sudden, they started throwing stones towards the reception area," Yiadom explained.

The reception area, with its glass doors, became the primary target of the attackers. "As they threw the stones, the glasses shattered and then they started hurling what they believed to be petrol bombs inside, and it caught fire," Yiadom recounted. Fortunately, due to the lack of inflammable materials in the reception area, the fire was quickly extinguished, preventing further damage.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, leaving the staff and management of Class FM/TV puzzled and concerned.