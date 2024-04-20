Lordina Mahama engages with young ladies at singles camp meeting

During her address, Mrs. Mahama emphasized the importance of seeing singleness as a valuable period for personal development. She encouraged young women to seize the opportunity to pursue their dreams and aspirations before entering into marriage.

Drawing on her experience as a certified counselor, Mrs. Mahama highlighted the significance of building individual capacities, whether through education, vocational training, or personal development activities.

Additionally, Mrs. Mahama stressed the importance of self-care and personal appearance, reminding the young women that caring for oneself extends beyond physical appearance to nurturing one's inner self and maintaining a positive mindset.

In her role as the president of the Lordina Foundation, Mrs. Mahama also emphasized the importance of spiritual growth, urging the attendees to invest time in prayer and godly fellowship.

Furthermore, Mrs. Mahama offered guidance on navigating the challenges and temptations of youth, advising the young women to resist peer pressure and uphold self-discipline and godliness in all aspects of their lives.

In recognition of her dedication and support to the youth of the church and the nation, the leadership of the Young Single Group presented Mrs. Mahama with a citation, honoring her generosity and maternal guidance.

