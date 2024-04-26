Despite $40 million in my account, MBA lecturers still failed me - McDan recounts

Reflecting on his experiences, McDan disclosed the stark dichotomy between his financial achievements and academic performance. "I made my first million dollars at the age of 28 and lost it all at the age of 32. And I remember when I was doing my MBA...one of the most difficult parts in life," he recounted.

The entrepreneur expressed the challenge of receiving poor grades despite his financial success. "You would run to the class and a professor would look at me and give me D and Fs meanwhile I had 40 million dollars sitting in my account. Can you imagine, can you do that? That is very difficult but we call that discipline," McDan emphasized.

However, McDan highlighted the importance of perseverance and academic achievement regardless of financial status. He stressed the need to continuously strive for personal growth and development. "It is not because of money but you have to get somewhere. You know I always say that when you are young work hard. You reach a certain stage of your life, you work smart. You get to a certain stage your money has to work for you," he asserted.

