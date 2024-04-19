ADVERTISEMENT
Nana Addo assures he will prioritize the welfare of cocoa farmers

Emmanuel Tornyi

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his dedication to building a robust cocoa industry that prioritizes the well-being of cocoa farmers.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

He emphasized this commitment during the official inauguration of the permanent office of the Cote d’Ivoire-Ghana Cocoa Initiative in Accra.

Nana Addo highlighted his government’s achievements, including implementing the highest cocoa producer price in the nation’s history.

He emphasized the essential collaboration between Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire to tackle the various challenges facing the cocoa sector.

However, with the current peak in market prices, new challenges have arisen, necessitating a reassessment of research approaches to sustain prices.

This he added highlights the significance of the organization for the two nations to devise new strategies to address evolving market dynamics.

Cocoa farmers
Cocoa farmers Pulse Ghana

He said "In 2019, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire met in Accra where we held a dialogue on an important subject, which was critical to the survival of the global cocoa industry supply chain.

"That meeting, culminated in the adoption of a living income deferential for cocoa producers in the two countries which involves the additional payment of cocoa farmers of $400 per ton on the world market price for every cocoa sold by the two nations effective by the 2020/2021 season."

"The international cocoa market justifies our course of action. What we thought was impossible only two years ago is happening now," he noted.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

