In a social media post, Mahama emphasized the importance of asking probing inquiries about the nation's trajectory and development.
"If I were President, I'd be asking some serious questions" - Mahama
Former President John Dramani Mahama has voiced his concerns regarding the recent train-truck accident on the Mpakadan railway during a test drive.
"How can you conduct a test run on a new railway line without a track inspection? How long had the vehicle been on the track before the test run? If I were President, I'd be asking some serious questions."
Mahama underscored the necessity for effective leadership, highlighting the need for a deep understanding of the country's challenges and a commitment to addressing them.
The accident involved a newly procured train intended for commercial passenger service on the Tema-Mpakadan Railway line causing damage to the driver's cab section. The train, consisting of two DMUs acquired at $4.2 million by the government, was undergoing a test run to prepare for commercial passenger operations scheduled to commence in June.
However, during the trial run, the train encountered a mishap, prompting questions about safety protocols and operational readiness.
Following the accident, the truck driver, Abel Dzidotor, was found guilty of causing unlawful damage and slapped with a six-month imprisonment sentence from the Juapong Circuit Court in the Eastern Region.
