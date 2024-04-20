"How can you conduct a test run on a new railway line without a track inspection? How long had the vehicle been on the track before the test run? If I were President, I'd be asking some serious questions."

Mahama underscored the necessity for effective leadership, highlighting the need for a deep understanding of the country's challenges and a commitment to addressing them.

The accident involved a newly procured train intended for commercial passenger service on the Tema-Mpakadan Railway line causing damage to the driver's cab section. The train, consisting of two DMUs acquired at $4.2 million by the government, was undergoing a test run to prepare for commercial passenger operations scheduled to commence in June.

However, during the trial run, the train encountered a mishap, prompting questions about safety protocols and operational readiness.