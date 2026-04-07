DR Congo national team push for super fan Lumumba to join World Cup delegation

Democratic Republic of Congo's supporter Michel Kuka Mbolandinga pays tribute to Democratic Republic of Congo's late Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba by remaining motionless during (AFCON) game (AA Photo)

Democratic Republic of Congo's supporter Michel Kuka Mbolandinga pays tribute to Democratic Republic of Congo's late Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba by remaining motionless during (AFCON) game (AA Photo)

The Democratic Republic of the Congo national team has made a heartfelt appeal to include their iconic supporter, Michel Kuka Mboladinga, popularly known as Lumumba, in their delegation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Lumumba rose to global prominence during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where his striking presence in the stands captured widespread attention.

Often seen standing motionless, he paid symbolic tribute to Patrice Lumumba, embodying themes of dignity, resilience, and national identity that resonated deeply with fans and players alike.

Following their historic qualification for the World Cup, DR Congo’s players, led by captain Chancel Mbemba, have reportedly requested that authorities allow the super fan to travel with the squad. T

His move highlights the strong emotional connection between the team and a supporter who has come to represent the spirit of the nation.

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DR Congo secured their place at the 2026 tournament with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Jamaica in an interconfederation playoff.

The win marks their first World Cup appearance since 1974, when they competed as Zaire—and only the second in their history. It also makes them the 10th African nation to qualify for the expanded global showpiece.