5 times Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann wowed Ghanaians with her fashion style
Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann has long captivated Ghanaians, not only through her intellect but also through her distinctive sense of style. As the long-time host of the National Science and Maths Quiz, she has built an admirable legacy within the educational sector, both in Ghana and internationally.
Since taking on the role in 2006, she has consistently impressed audiences, blending academic excellence with a refined appreciation for African fashion. Her preference for African print fabrics has set her apart, earning her recognition as a style icon among scholars and fashion enthusiasts alike.
Beyond her on-screen presence, Professor Kaufmann is a respected biomedical engineer and a devoted mother of three.
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Recently, her second son, Augustus Kaufmann, achieved notable success by securing second place at the Ohio sectional of the Mathematical Association of America’s annual Leo Schneider Student Team Competition. Representing the Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) Mathematics Club, he competed alongside Nate Brown and Avi Chetlin. The team successfully solved eight out of ten problems, narrowly missing first place by a single point, a testament to their remarkable performance.
https://t.co/TCURZ6sWmK— Elsie Effah Kaufmann (@elsie_effah) March 29, 2026
Congratulations, @augustkaufmann! 2nd place 2 years in a row! pic.twitter.com/WIwKJlRavA
Pulse Ghana highlights five of Professor Kaufmann’s striking African print ensembles that continue to inspire:
1. Professor Kaufmann appeared radiant in a sleeveless African print dress accented with red lace. She paired the outfit with vibrant beaded bracelets and gold earrings, complementing her look with subtle make-up and bold red lipstick. Her natural hairstyle, adorned with soft baby curls, added an elegant finishing touch.
2. In another memorable appearance, she showcased a chic African print outfit featuring a low-cut neckline, tastefully layered with a lace and African print mini jacket. She completed the look with beaded accessories and a sleek black digital watch.
3. At fifty-four, the celebrated host demonstrated effortless sophistication with a black and burgundy natural hairstyle. She wore a beautifully tailored African print dress, enhanced with gold jewellery, further reinforcing her signature aesthetic.
4. Often described as the embodiment of beauty and intellect, Professor Kaufmann exuded confidence as she smiled gracefully in an eye-catching African print dress.
5. In this look, she styled her natural braided hair to draw attention to her flawless make-up, creating a polished and refined appearance.
A proud advocate for Ghana’s local textile industry, Professor Kaufmann uses her platform to promote indigenous designers and artisans by showcasing their creations on national television. Her ability to merge professionalism with cultural pride makes her a true symbol of elegance and inspiration.