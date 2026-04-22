5 African countries named after dead people

Every country carries a story in its name, and in Africa, some of those stories belong to individuals who shaped history long before they passed. From Arab traders to Dutch royalty, European ministers to ancient African kings, the names of these five nations are living memorials to remarkable figures of the past.

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1. Mozambique

Island of Mozambique

Full name: Republic of Mozambique

Person: Mussa Bin Bique (also spelt Mussa Al Big, Mussa Ibn Malik)

Origin: East Africa

When Portuguese explorers arrived on the southeastern coast of Africa, they encountered a well-respected Arab trader and religious leader known as Mussa Bin Bique. Revered in the Islamic tradition as a shaykh, an authoritative spiritual figure, his influence over the island was undeniable. The Portuguese adopted his name for the island, and over time it extended to the entire country.

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Today, the Republic of Mozambique is home to over 33 million people, and its name quietly honours an Arab merchant whose legacy has outlasted empires, colonial rule, and centuries of change.

Quick Fact: The name has appeared under multiple spellings — Moçambique, Mussa Al Big, and Mussa Ben Mbiki — reflecting the diverse linguistic influences of the region's early history.

2. Mauritius

Mauritius Port Louis via Wikipedia

Full name: Republic of Mauritius

Person: Prince Maurice van Nassau (1567–1625)

Origin: Indian Ocean island nation

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In 1598, a Dutch naval squadron under Admiral Wybrand Van Warwyck landed at Grand Port on a previously uninhabited island in the Indian Ocean. In honour of Prince Maurice van Nassau — the Stadtholder (Governor) of the Dutch Republic and one of Europe's most brilliant military strategists — they named the island Mauritius, the Latinised form of Maurice.

Prince Maurice died on 23 April 1625, never having set foot on the island that bears his name. The island would later pass through French hands (briefly renamed Île de France) before the British restored it to Mauritius in 1814 — a name it has carried proudly ever since.

Quick Fact: Prince Maurice van Nassau reorganised the Dutch States Army and led decisive campaigns that secured Dutch independence from Spain, making him one of the most celebrated military commanders of his era.

3. Eswatini

Mswati II [shuttershock]

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Full name: Kingdom of Eswatini (formerly Swaziland)

Person: King Mswati II (reigned 1840–1868)

Origin: Southern Africa

Few African countries can claim a name rooted so deeply in indigenous heritage. Eswatini literally means "land of the Swazis" — a people named after King Mswati II, widely regarded as the greatest military leader in the nation's history.

Under his reign from 1840 to 1868, King Mswati II expanded the kingdom's territory to twice its current size, uniting diverse clans under a powerful monarchy and earning the enduring admiration of his people. When the country officially renamed itself from Swaziland to Eswatini in 2018, it was a deliberate and proud reclamation of an African identity – centred on the memory of a king who never truly left.

Quick Fact: The renaming in 2018 was announced by King Mswati III on the 50th anniversary of independence, restoring the country's pre-colonial Swazi name.

4. Seychelles

Seychelles is the richest country per GDP capita [UNDP]

Full name: Republic of Seychelles

Person: Viscount Jean Moreau de Séchelles (1690–1761)

Origin: Indian Ocean archipelago

The Seychelles has a layered naming history. The archipelago was originally called Mahé in honour of Mahé de la Bourdonnais, the French governor of Mauritius. However, it was later renamed Isle de Séchelles in memory of Viscount Jean Moreau de Séchelles, who served as finance minister of France under King Louis XV.

Though Jean Moreau de Séchelles never visited the islands, his political standing made him a worthy dedicatee in the eyes of French colonists. The name evolved into Seychelles, which the country carries to this day — making it the only African nation named after a finance minister.

Quick Fact: The Seychelles is today the wealthiest country in Africa by GDP per capita, a remarkable legacy for an island chain named after an 18th-century French economist.

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5. São Tomé and Príncipe

Sao Tome and Principe is an island nation situated off the western equatorial coast of central Africa. Photo via Wirestock Creators Copyright: Copyright (c) 2024 Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock

Full name: Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe

Persons: Saint Thomas the Apostle & Prince Afonso of Portugal

Origin: Central African island nation

This small island nation in the Gulf of Guinea carries the names of two distinct historical figures – one a biblical saint, the other a Portuguese royal.

São Tomé (Saint Thomas) was named by Portuguese explorers who first arrived on the island on 21 December, the feast day of Saint Thomas the Apostle.

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Príncipe (The Prince) was named in honour of Prince Afonso of Portugal, a favourite of the Portuguese crown and a beneficiary of the island's sugar trade revenues.

Together, these names reflect the deep intersection of Catholic faith and royal patronage that defined Portuguese exploration during the Age of Discovery.

Quick Fact: São Tomé and Príncipe gained independence from Portugal on 12 July 1975, and today it remains one of the smallest and least populated countries in Africa.

Why Do Some African Countries Carry the Names of People?

The naming of nations after individuals, whether explorers, royals, traders, or kings, reveals much about the power dynamics of history. In Africa, many of these names are colonial inheritances, assigned by European powers to honour their own rulers and nobles. Others, like Eswatini, reflect the deep pride of indigenous peoples in their own leaders.

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