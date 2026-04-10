Pres. Mahama nominates Pamela Graham as new Auditor-General, replaces Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu
President John Dramani Mahama has reportedly nominated public finance expert Pamela Graham as Ghana’s next Auditor-General, in what is expected to mark a significant change in the leadership of the country’s top audit institution.
The nomination, which has been formally communicated to the Council of State through the Secretary to the President, is in line with Article 70(1)(b) of the 1992 Constitution. It requires the Council’s advice before a final appointment is made.
If approved, Pamela Graham is expected to replace Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu as Auditor-General, ending his tenure in the role he has held since September 2021.
Reports suggest that the nomination as part of a broader effort by the Presidency to strengthen public financial oversight and improve confidence in key accountability institutions.
Her nomination is also said to align with ongoing fiscal and governance reforms aimed at tightening oversight of public expenditure and improving compliance within state institutions.
The Auditor-General’s office plays a constitutionally critical role in auditing public accounts and ensuring accountability in the use of state resources. The position has increasingly come under public scrutiny amid calls for stronger enforcement of audit recommendations and financial discipline across government agencies.
Observers within governance circles say the appointment signals a renewed focus on enforcement and institutional credibility, particularly in addressing long-standing concerns about compliance with audit findings.
The Council of State is expected to review the nomination in the coming days and advise the President on the next steps in the constitutional process.
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If confirmed, Graham will assume one of the most sensitive oversight roles in Ghana’s governance structure at a time when public demand for transparency and accountability remains high.
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