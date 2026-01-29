Abu Trica hit with new charges and remanded after dramatic re-arrest

Ghanaian businessman and socialite Abu Trica has been remanded into police custody after being re-arrested by the Narcotics Control Commission shortly after his discharge from court. Accused by US authorities of participating in an international romance scam syndicate, he faces charges including wire fraud and money laundering.

Ghanaian businessman and socialite Abu Trica has once again been placed behind bars after a fresh appearance before the Gbese District Court on Wednesday, 28 January 2026. His remand followed a dramatic re-arrest by officers of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), barely hours after he had been discharged by the court earlier in the week.

On Monday, 26 January 2026, Abu Trica and two men said to be his associates, Lord Eshun and Bernard Aidoo, were released after the state discontinued proceedings against them. However, the reprieve was short-lived. Shortly after the court’s decision, NACOC operatives reportedly moved in and took Abu Trica and the two others back into custody, escorting them to the commission’s headquarters for further action.

Abu Trica, born Frederick Kumi and also known as Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, had already been in detention since 11 December 2025. His initial arrest followed a coordinated operation involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Ghanaian security agencies.

Court documents from the United States Department of Justice, which were later unsealed, indicate that he is accused of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to launder money, and related forfeiture offences. If found guilty in a US court, he could face a prison sentence of up to 20 years.

In a statement issued after his arrest, US prosecutors alleged that Abu Trica was part of an organised criminal network that preyed on elderly individuals in the United States through elaborate romance scams. The group is said to have been active since 2023, siphoning more than eight million dollars from unsuspecting victims. Investigators claim the syndicate relied on artificial intelligence tools to create fake personas, enabling them to build emotional connections with their targets.

According to the allegations, victims were approached via social media and online dating platforms, where the suspects posed under false identities. Once trust had been established, they allegedly solicited funds under various pretexts, including medical emergencies, travel costs and supposed investment ventures. Abu Trica is accused of playing a role in distributing the proceeds of the fraud from the US to Ghana and other jurisdictions.

The investigation was reportedly led by the FBI’s Cleveland Division, working in collaboration with the US Attorney General’s Office and several Ghanaian institutions, including the Economic and Organised Crime Office, the Ghana Police Service, the Cyber Security Authority, NACOC and the National Intelligence Bureau.

Following his latest court appearance, Abu Trica was remanded into police custody pending his next hearing. His alleged accomplices, Lord Eshun and Bernard Aidoo, were freed days earlier after the state dropped its case against them.

Emerging reports suggest that new charges have since been preferred against Abu Trica, raising the possibility of his extradition to the United States to stand trial over the alleged offences.

