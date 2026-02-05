Advertisement

Ghana, Zambia sign historic visa waiver agreement during President Mahama’s state visit

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:01 - 05 February 2026
Ghana and Zambia have agreed to a visa waiver policy allowing citizens of both countries to travel freely without visas, announced during President John Dramani Mahama’s official state visit to Lusaka aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.
The Government of Ghana has announced a new visa waiver agreement with Zambia that will allow citizens of both countries to travel freely between the two nations without requiring entry visas.

The announcement was made by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, during President John Dramani Mahama’s three-day state visit to Zambia, which is focused on deepening diplomatic, economic and people-to-people relations between the two countries.

President Mahama arrived in Lusaka on Wednesday, February 4, where he received a warm welcome at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport from his Zambian counterpart, President Hakainde Hichilema. The visit marks a renewed phase of bilateral engagement between Accra and Lusaka, with cooperation spanning trade, investment, tourism and cultural exchange.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the visit, Mr Ablakwa described the visa waiver agreement as one of the most significant outcomes of the trip, noting that it formed a central part of discussions between the two governments.

“We have also ensured that as a ministry, we are prioritising your smooth mobility and one of the major outcomes of this state visit, which you will hear President [John Dramani] Mahama talk about, is that for the first time in the history of Ghana-Zambia relations, we are going to have a free visa between our two countries so you no longer have to stress about visas,” he said.

He added that the agreement was driven directly by the President’s instructions ahead of the visit.

“So we are going to have a visa waiver agreement. And it is one of the conditions that President Mahama gave us for this visit. He said, Foreign Minister, if you don’t make this happen, don’t join me on this visit.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Mr Ablakwa explained that the visa-free policy is expected to significantly ease travel for Ghanaians and Zambians, particularly students, businesspeople, tourists and professionals, while removing long-standing bureaucratic barriers.

The agreement is also expected to boost intra-African mobility and align with broader continental efforts to promote regional integration, trade and cooperation across Africa.

