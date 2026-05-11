Hearts of Oak seek amicable settlement in René Hiddink dispute amid growing legal pressure

Accra Hearts of Oak say they are pursuing an amicable settlement with former Technical Director René Hiddink following a FIFA compensation ruling and ongoing legal dispute over wrongful termination and unpaid dues.

Accra Hearts of Oak have confirmed submitting a formal settlement proposal to former Technical Director René Hiddink in an attempt to resolve their ongoing legal dispute amicably.

The club says it will not comment on alleged leaked conversations involving Hiddink, insisting its focus remains on reaching a professional and mutually respectful settlement.

The dispute, which stems from Hiddink’s dismissal and subsequent FIFA ruling over unpaid compensation, previously led to a transfer ban against Hearts of Oak.

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Accra giants Accra Hearts of Oak say they are pushing for an amicable settlement with former Technical Director René Hiddink as the long-running contractual dispute between both parties continues to generate tension around the club.

In a press release issued on Monday, May 11, Hearts of Oak confirmed that a formal settlement proposal has been submitted to Hiddink’s legal representatives following recent engagements between the two sides.

The club further stated that the move was made in good faith and reflects its desire to bring the matter to a fair and responsible conclusion.

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“Following recent engagements between both parties, the Club, acting through its legal representatives and in line with discussions held in court, has formally submitted a settlement proposal to Mr. Hiddink's legal representatives in good faith,” the statement read.

The Phobians further addressed recent reports surrounding alleged leaked conversations linked to the Dutchman saying:

The Club has taken note of circulating reports and alleged leaked conversations attributed to Mr. Hiddink. While such developments are unfortunate and have generated significant public discussion, Hearts of Oak remains focused on the ongoing resolution process and will not be drawn into commentary that may undermine efforts toward an amicable settlement.

Press release

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The whole point of the issue stems from Hiddink’s dismissal after only eight months into a reported three-year contract with Hearts of Oak.

The former Technical Director subsequently dragged the club to FIFA, arguing wrongful termination and unpaid compensation.

FIFA later ruled in his favour and ordered the Ghana Premier League side to pay compensation believed to be around $150,000.

Failure to comply with the ruling led to FIFA imposing a transfer ban on Hearts of Oak, preventing the club from registering new players until the debt is settled.

The issue later escalated into court after Hiddink reportedly sought legal enforcement of the FIFA ruling through the High Court in Tema.

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Despite the growing pressure, Hearts of Oak insist they remain committed to resolving the matter professionally while protecting the club’s reputation and long-term interests.

“We wish to emphasize that throughout this process, the Club has acted responsibly, transparently, and in good faith,” the statement noted.