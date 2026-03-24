Hearts of Oak return home to Accra Sports Stadium for final 2025–26 GPL games

The Football Association has confirmed that Accra Hearts of Oak will play the remainder of their home fixtures for the 2025–26 Ghana Premier League season at the Accra Sports Stadium, following the temporary closure of the University of Ghana Sports Stadium for renovation works.

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The Phobians began the season with a brief spell at the Accra Sports Stadium before shifting to the University of Ghana venue, where they hosted seven matches after five earlier home games at their original stadium.

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However, ongoing redevelopment at the university facility has necessitated a return to the iconic Accra Sports Stadium.

Title Race Implications

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Hearts of Oak return to their historic home at a critical stage of the campaign. Currently fourth on the league table with 42 points from 26 matches, they trail leaders Bibiani Gold Stars by six points, with only eight matches remaining.

Under the guidance of head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, the team will play five home fixtures at the Accra Sports Stadium and travel for three remaining away matches.

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Dramani will be aiming to maximise home advantage, targeting a near-perfect return of 15 points from the five home games to keep the Phobians in title contention.

Strong Season Form

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The Phobians have demonstrated consistent form this season, particularly in away fixtures, maintaining a solid record that strengthens their title hopes.

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