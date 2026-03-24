Advertisement

Hearts of Oak return home to Accra Sports Stadium for final 2025–26 GPL games

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 11:11 - 24 March 2026
Hearts of Oak return home to Accra Sports Stadium for final 2025–26 GPL games
Advertisement

The Football Association has confirmed that Accra Hearts of Oak will play the remainder of their home fixtures for the 2025–26 Ghana Premier League season at the Accra Sports Stadium, following the temporary closure of the University of Ghana Sports Stadium for renovation works.

Advertisement

The Phobians began the season with a brief spell at the Accra Sports Stadium before shifting to the University of Ghana venue, where they hosted seven matches after five earlier home games at their original stadium.

MUST READ: 15 most dangerous and brutal prisons in the world

However, ongoing redevelopment at the university facility has necessitated a return to the iconic Accra Sports Stadium.

Title Race Implications

Advertisement

Hearts of Oak return to their historic home at a critical stage of the campaign. Currently fourth on the league table with 42 points from 26 matches, they trail leaders Bibiani Gold Stars by six points, with only eight matches remaining.

Under the guidance of head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, the team will play five home fixtures at the Accra Sports Stadium and travel for three remaining away matches.

READ ALSO: U.S. Embassy issues urgent visa guidelines for Ghanaian fans going to the FIFA World Cup

Dramani will be aiming to maximise home advantage, targeting a near-perfect return of 15 points from the five home games to keep the Phobians in title contention.

Strong Season Form

Advertisement

The Phobians have demonstrated consistent form this season, particularly in away fixtures, maintaining a solid record that strengthens their title hopes.

READ MORE: Chelsea hit with fine and suspended transfer ban over secret payments breaching PL rules

Returning to the familiar environment of the Accra Sports Stadium is expected to provide a boost as they push to close the gap on the league leaders in the final stretch of the season.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
How Ghana’s most influential figure in global art Ibrahim Mahama was attacked by police
Entertainment
24.03.2026
How Ghana’s most influential figure in global art Ibrahim Mahama was attacked by police
Anti-cat and dog meat campaign halted as angry mob nearly lynches group’s Executive Director in Northern Region
News
24.03.2026
Anti-cat and dog meat campaign halted as angry mob nearly lynches group’s Executive Director in Northern Region
Lincoln University withdraws Mahama’s honorary doctorate over his stance on LGBTQ+
News
24.03.2026
Lincoln University withdraws Mahama’s honorary doctorate over his stance on LGBTQ+
2 Black Stars players withdraw from camp as Otto Addo calls replacements for friendlies
Sports
24.03.2026
2 Black Stars players withdraw from camp as Otto Addo calls replacements for friendlies
Top 10 greatest heavyweight boxing champions of all time
Sports
24.03.2026
Top 10 greatest heavyweight boxing champions of all time
Cape Town, Lagos ranked among Africa’s Top 4 best Cities in 2026 Time Out Global Ranking
News
24.03.2026
Cape Town, Lagos ranked among Africa’s Top 4 best Cities in 2026 Time Out Global Ranking