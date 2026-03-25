Young Manchester City fan meets Semenyo after hours of waiting at Black Stars training in Vienna

A young fan’s unwavering patience turned into a moment of pure joy in Vienna, as his long wait to see the Black Stars paid off with a memorable encounter with Antoine Semenyo.

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The youngster had arrived early at the team’s training base, determined to catch a glimpse of his favourite players as the Black Stars prepared for their upcoming international friendly against Austria.

Despite the long wait, he stayed on the sidelines throughout the entire session, holding onto hope that his dedication would be rewarded.

His persistence did not go unnoticed. After training, Semenyo made his way over to the young fan and signed his Manchester City jersey, sparking a heartwarming moment that drew smiles from players, officials, and fellow supporters present at the Vienna Football Campus.

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The Black Stars squad, currently camped in Vienna, took time to engage with fans who had gathered to watch the session, creating a lively and memorable atmosphere.

Ghana is in Austria as part of preparations for upcoming friendlies against Austria and Germany, as the team fine-tunes its squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Video

A young Manchester City fan waited hours to watch the Black Stars train in Vienna and got Antoine Semenyo to sign his jersey.#SportyFM pic.twitter.com/2mylYjggSU — SportyFM Ghana (@SportyFM_) March 24, 2026

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Meanwhile, Semenyo continues to make headlines on and off the pitch. The forward recently etched his name into history as only the second Ghanaian to win the Carabao Cup, following in the footsteps of Michael Essien, who achieved the feat with Chelsea F.C. in 2007.

Remarkably, Semenyo lifted his first major trophy just three months after completing his move from AFC Bournemouth to Manchester City.

His impressive form has also been recognised individually, as he was named the Premier League Player of the Month for February.

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With that achievement, he joins an elite list of Ghanaian winners, including Tony Yeboah, who won it twice in 1995 with Leeds United, and Andre Ayew, who claimed the award in 2015 while playing for Swansea City.

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