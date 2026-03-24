2 Black Stars players withdraw from camp as Otto Addo calls replacements for friendlies

The Ghana Football Association has confirmed that two players have withdrawn from the Black Stars camp due to injuries, prompting head coach Otto Addo to call up a replacement.

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Hamburger SV forward Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer has joined the squad in Vienna following the withdrawals of Iñaki Williams and Brandon Thomas-Asante, both of whom picked up knocks during recent league matches.

Thomas-Asante, who featured for Coventry City in their 3-0 victory over Swansea City, was substituted in the 62nd minute due to injury.

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Williams played the full 90 minutes in Athletic Bilbao’s win over Real Betis, but scans revealed he sustained a knock that prevented him from travelling to Austria.

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Königsdörffer, 22, has already arrived in Vienna and is set to train with the team Tuesday afternoon.

The forward has been a key performer for Hamburger SV this season, scoring four goals in 26 Bundesliga appearances.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars have officially begun preparations in Austria ahead of their international friendly against Austria as part of their 2026 FIFA World Cup build-up.

The camp will allow coach Addo to test tactics, build team chemistry, and provide opportunities for fringe players to stake a claim for a spot in the final World Cup squad.

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