Top 10 greatest heavyweight boxing champions of all time

Heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali stands over fallen challenger Sonny Liston, shouting and gesturing shortly after dropping Liston with a short hard right to the jaw on May 25, 1965, in Lewiston, Maine. JOHN ROONEY / AP

Heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali stands over fallen challenger Sonny Liston, shouting and gesturing shortly after dropping Liston with a short hard right to the jaw on May 25, 1965, in Lewiston, Maine. JOHN ROONEY / AP

Boxing stands among the most enduring and compelling sports in human history, rivalling football in global appeal. From its roots in ancient civilisations such as Sumeria, Egypt, and Greece, where it featured in the Olympic Games as early as 688 BCE, the sport has evolved into a disciplined and globally celebrated contest.

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In Ghana, particularly in Bukom, boxing is more than sport; it is culture, identity, and a pathway to greatness.

Across generations, the heavyweight division has produced icons who defined eras and reshaped the sport.

These fighters are remembered not just for titles but also for the opponents they conquered and the moments they created. Here are the ten greatest heavyweight champions of all time as per Sports Bible ranking.

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10. Vitali Klitschko

In this Jan. 28, 2001, file photo, Vitali Klitschko shows the world championship belt after he knocked out Orlin Norris in the first round of a WBO heavyweight title fight. AP Photo/Camay Sungu, File

Total Matches: 47 | Wins: 45 | KOs: 41

Vitali Klitschko was a model of consistency and toughness. A two-time champion, he dominated the division alongside his brother Wladimir for over a decade. Known for his iron chin and calculated approach, he rarely lost rounds and was never knocked out in his career. His dominance during a transitional era ensured stability in the heavyweight division.

9. Mike Tyson

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Mike Tyson Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Total Matches: 58 | Wins: 50 | KOs: 44

Mike Tyson was boxing’s most feared force in the late 1980s. With explosive speed and brutal knockout power, he dismantled opponents like Trevor Berbick, Larry Holmes, and Michael Spinks with alarming ease. Becoming the youngest heavyweight champion at 20, Tyson’s aura of invincibility made him a global phenomenon. Despite setbacks, he remains one of the most electrifying fighters ever.

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8. Evander Holyfield

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Evander Holyfield Photograph by John Kloepper

Total Matches: 57 | Wins: 44 | KOs: 29

The Real Deal” built his legacy on courage and endurance. Holyfield defeated elite opponents including Mike Tyson and Riddick Bowe, proving his ability against bigger, stronger fighters. His wars with Bowe and dramatic victories over Tyson cemented his reputation as one of the toughest champions in history.

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7. Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury celebrates after retaining the WBC heavyweight title. Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

Total Matches: 35 | Wins: 34 | KOs: 24

Tyson Fury brought a rare mix of size, agility, and ring intelligence. His victories over Wladimir Klitschko and his trilogy with Deontay Wilder defined his era. Fury is remembered for his resilience—rising from near defeat against Wilder—and his ability to adapt tactically in high-pressure fights.

6. Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk vs Fury 2 Photo | Leigh Dawney

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Total Matches: 22 | Wins: 22 | KOs: 14

Oleksandr Usyk is the modern master technician. After becoming undisputed at cruiserweight, he defeated Anthony Joshua twice and later overcame Tyson Fury to become undisputed heavyweight champion. His footwork, precision, and ring IQ have redefined what is possible for heavyweights.

5. Joe Frazier

Joe Frazier | Credit: Photo: AP

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Total Matches: 37 | Wins: 32 | KOs: 27

Joe Frazier was the embodiment of pressure and heart. His crushing left hook and relentless style overwhelmed opponents. He is best remembered for his rivalry with Muhammad Ali, including their historic 1971 bout where Frazier handed Ali his first professional defeat. Their trilogy remains legendary.

4. Lennox Lewis

Lennox Lewis| Photo via fightsatw.com

Total Matches: 44 | Wins: 41 | KOs: 32

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Lennox Lewis stands as the last undisputed heavyweight champion of the modern era. He defeated elite fighters such as Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson and avenged his loss to Hasim Rahman. Lewis combined intelligence, power, and discipline, retiring at the top as the division’s clear ruler.

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3. George Foreman

George Foreman poses as he trains in 1972 in New York, New York.(The Ring Magazine via Getty Images)

Total Matches: 81 | Wins: 76 | KOs: 68

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George Foreman was one of the hardest punchers in history. He destroyed Joe Frazier to win his first title and later staged one of the greatest comebacks in sport, knocking out Michael Moorer at age 45 to reclaim the championship. His power and longevity make him unique.

2. Larry Holmes

Larry Holmes| Credit: Getty Images

Total Matches: 75 | Wins: 69 | KOs: 44

Larry Holmes dominated the late 1970s and 1980s with one of the greatest jabs in boxing history. He defended his title 20 times and defeated top contenders like Ken Norton. Though often overshadowed by Ali, Holmes’ consistency and technical excellence rank among the best ever.

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1. Muhammad Ali

Heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali stands over fallen challenger Sonny Liston, shouting and gesturing shortly after dropping Liston with a short hard right to the jaw on May 25, 1965, in Lewiston, Maine. JOHN ROONEY / AP

Total Matches: 61 | Wins: 56 | KOs: 37

Muhammad Ali is the undisputed greatest heavyweight of all time—not only for his achievements but also for the level of opposition he faced and the legacy he built. Ali defeated some of the toughest fighters in history, including Joe Frazier, George Foreman, and Sonny Liston.

His victory over Liston announced his arrival, while the “Rumble in the Jungle” against Foreman showcased his intelligence through the famous rope-a-dope strategy. His trilogy with Frazier, especially the brutal “Thrilla in Manila", remains one of the greatest rivalries in sports history.

Ali was defined by speed, footwork, and unmatched charisma, but also by courage outside the ring. His refusal to fight in the Vietnam War and his stance on civil rights made him a global symbol of resistance and conviction. He was a three-time heavyweight champion and a figure whose influence transcended boxing itself.

Ali is remembered not just as a champion but as a man who changed the sport forever.