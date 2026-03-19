CAF to respect CAS ruling after Senegal AFCON title stripped

CAF President Patrice Motsepe has confirmed that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will fully comply with any future decision issued by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) concerning the contentious stripping of Senegal’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

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Addressing the matter on March 18, 2026, Motsepe underscored the right of every African nation to seek justice at the highest levels of international sports arbitration.

His statement follows a landmark ruling by the CAF Appeal Board on March 17, which overturned Senegal’s 1-0 on-field victory against Morocco in the January final. Invoking Articles 82 and 84 of the tournament regulations, CAF awarded a 3-0 forfeit win to Morocco.

The decision stemmed from a 15-minute walk-off by Senegalese players in protest of a late penalty awarded to the hosts. Although play resumed and Senegal ultimately won in extra time, the Appeal Board concluded that the walk-off constituted a decisive forfeiture.

"I'm told that Senegal is going to appeal, which is very important,” Motsepe said in a video released by CAF.

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“Every one of the 54 nations in Africa has a right to pursue their appeals and advance their interests, not only at the highest level in Africa, in CAF, but also in the highest body, which is CAF. We will adhere to and respect the decision that is taken at the highest level."

VIDEO RELEASE: CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe Statement



The President of CAF Dr Patrice Motsepe has reacted to the decision of the CAF Appeal Board, an Independent CAF Tribunal Body that is chaired by a Judge, concerning the Final Match between Morocco and Senegal during the… — CAF Media (@CAF_Media) March 18, 2026

The ruling has triggered widespread controversy across the continent. The Senegalese government has condemned the verdict as "grossly illegal" and has called for an independent international inquiry into alleged corruption within CAF.