PUMA reveals inspiration behind Black Stars 2026 World Cup jersey

Ghana’s kit sponsor, PUMA, has revealed the inspiration behind the newly designed Black Stars kits for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

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The kits, unveiled on March 19, 2026, in New York City, are, according to PUMA, "…unapologetic and built to stand out.”

The home kit (white jersey), the company explains, draws from Ghana’s national identity, energy, and rhythm.

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It features a clean white base enhanced by bold geometric patterns in vibrant gradients of red, yellow, and green—reflecting the country’s national colours and expressing a sense of movement.

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It explained that the “…white base is overtaken by bold geometric patterns in vibrant gradients of red, yellow, and green – the national colours brought to life through rhythm and motion.

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“The iconic Black Star anchors the design front and centre. Celebratory, unapologetic, and built to stand out.”

Black Stars Away Kit

The overall design represents a blend of motion and colour, with the Black Star positioned as a central emblem of pride and unity.

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For the away kit (yellow jersey), PUMA turned to Ghana’s cultural heritage, particularly drawing influence from traditional fabric and symbolism. The company believes it is “radiating power and optimism, the golden [which] commands attention.