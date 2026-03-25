Advertisement

PUMA reveals inspiration behind Black Stars 2026 World Cup jersey

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 07:29 - 25 March 2026
PUMA reveals inspiration behind Black Stars 2026 World Cup jersey
Advertisement

Ghana’s kit sponsor, PUMA, has revealed the inspiration behind the newly designed Black Stars kits for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Advertisement

The kits, unveiled on March 19, 2026, in New York City, are, according to PUMA, "…unapologetic and built to stand out.”

The home kit (white jersey), the company explains, draws from Ghana’s national identity, energy, and rhythm.

MUST READ: Young Manchester City fan meets Semenyo after hours of waiting at Black Stars training in Vienna

It features a clean white base enhanced by bold geometric patterns in vibrant gradients of red, yellow, and green—reflecting the country’s national colours and expressing a sense of movement.

Advertisement

It explained that the “…white base is overtaken by bold geometric patterns in vibrant gradients of red, yellow, and green – the national colours brought to life through rhythm and motion.

READ ALSO: 2 Black Stars players withdraw from camp as Otto Addo calls replacements for friendlies

“The iconic Black Star anchors the design front and centre. Celebratory, unapologetic, and built to stand out.”

Black Stars Away Kit
Black Stars Away Kit

The overall design represents a blend of motion and colour, with the Black Star positioned as a central emblem of pride and unity.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Top 10 greatest heavyweight boxing champions of all time

For the away kit (yellow jersey), PUMA turned to Ghana’s cultural heritage, particularly drawing influence from traditional fabric and symbolism. The company believes it is “radiating power and optimism, the golden [which] commands attention.

“An all-over Kente-inspired pattern adds cultural depth, while red trim and the Black Star tie the design back to Ghanaian heritage.”

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Ghana demands return of all looted artefacts in historic UN slavery resolution
News
25.03.2026
Ghana demands return of all looted artefacts in historic UN slavery resolution
Sam George tells Lincoln University to 'bow heads in shame' for cancelling Mahama’s honorary PhD over LGBTQ+
News
25.03.2026
Sam George tells Lincoln University to 'bow heads in shame' for cancelling Mahama’s honorary PhD over LGBTQ+
Accra High Court halts Daddy Lumba’s celebration of life event until April
Entertainment
25.03.2026
Accra High Court halts Daddy Lumba’s celebration of life event until April
World Bank gives $20 million grant to Ghana to address looming tomato shortage
News
25.03.2026
World Bank gives $20 million grant to Ghana to address looming tomato shortage
Ghana’s push at the UN for slavery reparations sparks debate in the UK Parliament (video)
News
25.03.2026
Ghana’s push at the UN for slavery reparations sparks debate in the UK Parliament (video)
Wode Maya
News
25.03.2026
Africa's biggest vlogger Wodemaya warns youth against aphrodisiac use: 'I just came out of dialysis center'