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Fans and players from 5 African World Cup countries face $15,000 bond to enter US
Fans and players from five African nations could be required to pay visa bonds of up to $15,000 to enter the United States under an expanded policy introduced by the administration of Donald Trump.
The measure extends an existing visa bond programme, which functions as a refundable security deposit for travellers entering the US on B-1 or B-2 visas—typically used for tourism and business.
Bond amounts range between $5,000 and $15,000 and must be paid upfront, with reimbursement granted upon compliance with visa conditions.
Initially launched as a pilot in late 2025, the programme targeted several countries across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and parts of Asia. It has now been expanded to include up to 50 nations, with consular officers given discretion to require the bonds.
Among those affected are five African countries that have qualified for the 2026 World Cup: Algeria, Cape Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Tunisia.
Although the bonds are refundable, the high upfront cost—often exceeding the average annual income in these countries—could significantly limit fan attendance. Additional barriers such as expensive match tickets, high accommodation costs, and potential visa delays further complicate travel plans.
Concerns have also been raised about the presence of enforcement agencies like U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in host cities.
It remains unclear whether exemptions will apply. While previous travel restrictions included allowances for athletes and officials participating in major international events, no such provisions have been confirmed for the visa bond scheme.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to begin on June 11, with the final scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium.
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